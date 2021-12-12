Derrick Henry likely out vs Dolphins

Bopkin02
I know this is jumping ahead, but I saw this and wanted to post it. Basically says Henry is probably out until, at best, week 18.
I like the idea of beating teams at full strength, but considering the spot the Dolphins are in, this will/could have a major impact on their game with Tennessee.
Derrick Henry could return as soon as Week 18 - ProFootballTalk
Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot on October 31, but he may be back before the season is over. Henry is recovering well enough that he could play in the playoffs, or perhaps even in Week 18 if the Titans need to win their final game to make the playoffs, [more]
