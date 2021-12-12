 Derrick Henry likely out vs Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Derrick Henry likely out vs Dolphins

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,848
Reaction score
4,226
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I know this is jumping ahead, but I saw this and wanted to post it. Basically says Henry is probably out until, at best, week 18.
I like the idea of beating teams at full strength, but considering the spot the Dolphins are in, this will/could have a major impact on their game with Tennessee.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Derrick Henry could return as soon as Week 18 - ProFootballTalk

Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot on October 31, but he may be back before the season is over. Henry is recovering well enough that he could play in the playoffs, or perhaps even in Week 18 if the Titans need to win their final game to make the playoffs, [more]
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
clownfish

clownfish

Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2004
Messages
2,262
Reaction score
868
Location
Tahoe Vista, CA
If that comes to fruition, we really do have a chance to run the table. All 4 are very winnable. Just take care of business and don’t take the foot off the gas.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,589
Reaction score
2,865
Well a 240 pound man with a surgery on his foot it’s hard to believe he will be 100% tell next spring. Even if he comes back for the playoffs I can’t see him playing much.
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,688
Reaction score
2,132
Bopkin02 said:
I know this is jumping ahead, but I saw this and wanted to post it. Basically says Henry is probably out until, at best, week 18.
I like the idea of beating teams at full strength, but considering the spot the Dolphins are in, this will/could have a major impact on their game with Tennessee.
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Derrick Henry could return as soon as Week 18 - ProFootballTalk

Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot on October 31, but he may be back before the season is over. Henry is recovering well enough that he could play in the playoffs, or perhaps even in Week 18 if the Titans need to win their final game to make the playoffs, [more]
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
Good, I'll take every advantage I can get. Injuries happen in the NFL. It could be us that has a major injury by that time too.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
4,141
Reaction score
2,109
Age
31
Location
CT
I mean they should have the division wrapped up by then as long as they beat the jags this week. Colts schedule is pretty tough with pats/cards/raiders left which coincidentally is good for us as they have the tie breaker and then losing 2 or those 3 probably gives us the advantage for the wildcard and wraps things up for the Titans.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,148
Reaction score
4,377
Location
San Antonio
Pitbull13 said:
Good, I'll take every advantage I can get. Injuries happen in the NFL. It could be us that has a major injury by that time too.
Click to expand...
I'm with you. IDC if a team's full starting line-up can't play...I'll take the W. At the end of the season, record matters, not who was hurt when.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,036
Reaction score
9,596
Glad to hear Henry will miss the game. He might be a top 10 back if he hopped on one leg.

When I have watched Tannehill try to carry the Titans, he is the same Tannehill I remember in a Dolphin uniform. When there is consistent pressure his CPU starts to glitch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom