Derrick Henry

CSONKA1966

The guy is a beast and I do not like the thought of a lot of cap room long term for a running back. Lets say we are drafting a young qb ,we are able to sign one of the top guards at 11-12 million per. It might make sense to sign Henry if available. Give him a ton up front 30-40 million and easy out clauses in yr 3 or 4. The guy is 26 today. Makes any young qb we get immediately better. We haven't had a great back since Ricky. One thought
 
artdnj

artdnj

Not on that personally but hes a beast
 
SkapePhin

SkapePhin

I wanted to draft him ever since I saw him at Alabama. An absolute monster. Tannehill might still be here if Henry was drafted here.
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Henry and Drake were a lethal 1 2 combo at Alabama. But, there was never a question who the 1 guy was. He's running thru NE tonight.
 
Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

It would be utterly absurd for a RB deficient team like the Dolphins not to offer Henry a fortune and a lot of guaranteed.......however, the man will be given a enormous extension by the Titans or they will franchise him; they aren't stupid over there like some teams with a GM named Grier.
 
W

WSE

Need the line before we worry about the RB.

As good as Henry is, he is only great because Titans have a dominant offensive line.
 
flynryan15

flynryan15

This draft has a ton of RB talent that can be had late 2nd early 3rd rounds that will be playmakers. No need to sign a guy Ten is running into the ground.
 
