Despite the Highest of Highs, Dolphins still find a way to End on a Mediocre Season with the Lowest of Lows - Miami Dolphins
It just gets worse, doesn’t it? No matter how the roller coaster ride of a season starts for the Miami Dolphins, it has always ended the same in my lifetime. In 2022, it hurt more than any other season since Marino. Because the Miami Dolphins had a high-performing quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa —...
