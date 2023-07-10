Despite what others might be telling you, the Miami Dolphins cap future is pretty darn good!

That's pretty much what some of us have been saying.



Miami has been really smart with their cap structure and contracts.



Their cap "issues" are always accompanied with a big contract or 2 coming off the books, or can be cut for decent sized savings or they are conveniently timed where extensions can help.



I understand the whole, in will just create a hole. But at the end of the day, guys like Howard, Armstead, maybe Baker and even Hill are most likely not expected to be on the roster in 3 years. Every one of those guys are structured in a way to where at some point in the next 3 years they can be released or traded with minimal cap ramifications. It's a hole, but it was a designed hole

It doesn't need to be a you lose a CB you need a stud CB. No,the studs are at different positions and are young and the future. KOHOU, Waddle, Tua, Phillips, Holland Hunt etc



Miami is SET however. They will not be big players in high priced FAS over the next couple years.



Their drafting will be the key.



Miami is and will be fine