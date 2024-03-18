Detailed film study of Aaron Brewer

Honestly, I think we may have traded up here. I know that the negative bro-posters and the trolls keep harping on the sacks that Brewer surrendered last year, but Brewer is crazy quick... you have to wonder just how many of the sacks were driven by the QB holding the ball too long or the WRs just not getting open while the immobile QB didn't throw it away.



Did he get beat... or were the sacks a team failing. No one is supplying film...



IF the sacks were a team issue, then I'm going to suggest that Brewer's crazy quickness and better snaps will be extremely welcome... not to mention his clean injury card.



...and the 7m/year?



Laughably low if he works out.



I REALLY like the price to risk ratio on this one. I don't want Williams back. Very good (not great) player... but a pretty major injury risk now. I don't want to do that.