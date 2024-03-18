 Detailed film study of Aaron Brewer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Detailed film study of Aaron Brewer

Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
4,283
Reaction score
6,043


Good stuff. Should improve our running game. Was also the 13 rated pass blocker out of 32 centers, so he’s not horrible there, but should be exceptional at run blocking in the dolphins scheme with what Mcdaniel likes to run.
 
Honestly, I think we may have traded up here. I know that the negative bro-posters and the trolls keep harping on the sacks that Brewer surrendered last year, but Brewer is crazy quick... you have to wonder just how many of the sacks were driven by the QB holding the ball too long or the WRs just not getting open while the immobile QB didn't throw it away.

Did he get beat... or were the sacks a team failing. No one is supplying film...

IF the sacks were a team issue, then I'm going to suggest that Brewer's crazy quickness and better snaps will be extremely welcome... not to mention his clean injury card.

...and the 7m/year?

Laughably low if he works out.

I REALLY like the price to risk ratio on this one. I don't want Williams back. Very good (not great) player... but a pretty major injury risk now. I don't want to do that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom