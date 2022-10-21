Detroit Game

The last game I watched in Detroit was at the Pontiac Silverdome....a beautiful stadium for the time. I sat where I wanted to.Anyone know what section visitors sit in at home games in Detroit ? Headed to the game since Miami will win this week.
It's at Ford Field. Ticketmaster has a nice map. The visitors sit on the upper side of the stadium.Anyone know what section visitors sit in at home games in Detroit ? Headed to the game since Miami will win this week.
For now. Tua is fragile.Might as well roll the dice and go. Best team in a long time. But yes, healthier would be great. At least let us have a QB !