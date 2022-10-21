 Detroit Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Detroit Game

F

Finland

Pro Bowler
Joined
Nov 24, 2004
Messages
4,054
Reaction score
191
Anyone know what section visitors sit in at home games in Detroit ? Headed to the game since Miami will win this week.
 
lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
187
Reaction score
127
Age
50
Location
Canada
Finland said:
Anyone know what section visitors sit in at home games in Detroit ? Headed to the game since Miami will win this week.
Click to expand...
The last game I watched in Detroit was at the Pontiac Silverdome....a beautiful stadium for the time. I sat where I wanted to.
 
F

Finland

Pro Bowler
Joined
Nov 24, 2004
Messages
4,054
Reaction score
191
I’m likely headed for section 128 or 126. Thanks for showing the section for visitor’s sections, I’ll check it out too. Boo Steelers.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,159
Reaction score
2,406
I'm heading up there with seats in 124. This game makes me more nervous than 3 months ago when looking at the schedule. As long as TA and Tua are back we should win.
 
F

Finland

Pro Bowler
Joined
Nov 24, 2004
Messages
4,054
Reaction score
191
Might as well roll the dice and go. Best team in a long time. But yes, healthier would be great. At least let us have a QB !
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,085
Reaction score
3,151
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
I'm in section 125 with my 18-year-old son, hope we see Tua and not a backup like last year!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom