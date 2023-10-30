Deutschland

multistage
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2015
- Messages
- 1,541
- Reaction score
- 2,878
- Location
- Northwest Iowa
Ah, the land of my ancestors….
And now my team plays there next Sunday.
And I’m not worried.
Oh, I expect it’ll be a game, no beat downs on either inside. It’s no gimme, but it’s no “we’re hosed” game either.
If we get X, Holland, and Armstead back this week, we’ll pull this one out. Needham and Ramsey was a good boost.
O Line is a concern, but we’ll be OK.
This’ll be a 7 point or less game, but if we play up to our potential we have it.
And I don’t care how pissed KC is…
And now my team plays there next Sunday.
And I’m not worried.
Oh, I expect it’ll be a game, no beat downs on either inside. It’s no gimme, but it’s no “we’re hosed” game either.
If we get X, Holland, and Armstead back this week, we’ll pull this one out. Needham and Ramsey was a good boost.
O Line is a concern, but we’ll be OK.
This’ll be a 7 point or less game, but if we play up to our potential we have it.
And I don’t care how pissed KC is…