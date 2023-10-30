 Deutschland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deutschland

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,541
Reaction score
2,878
Location
Northwest Iowa
Ah, the land of my ancestors….

And now my team plays there next Sunday.

And I’m not worried.

Oh, I expect it’ll be a game, no beat downs on either inside. It’s no gimme, but it’s no “we’re hosed” game either.

If we get X, Holland, and Armstead back this week, we’ll pull this one out. Needham and Ramsey was a good boost.

O Line is a concern, but we’ll be OK.

This’ll be a 7 point or less game, but if we play up to our potential we have it.

And I don’t care how pissed KC is…
 
Yes, the whole "we're pissed because we lost" narrative is overrated. How's it working for SF?. I'm more worried about the calls you know will go KC's way. They have pedestrian receivers . No way we shouldn't be able to hang with them
 
Frisco Fin said:
Yes, the whole "we're pissed because we lost" narrative is overrated. How's it working for SF?. I'm more worried about the calls you know will go KC's way. They have pedestrian receivers . No way we shouldn't be able to hang with them
Click to expand...
It’s gonna come down to stopping Kelce.
 
Good friend of mine going. I'm raging I didn't plan it myself. Flight out of Dublin at 8:30am arriving 11:30 local time for a 2:30 kick off. Stadium is 20mins by train from the airport (public transport infrastructure in Germany is fantastic). He's home again on a 9:40pm flight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom