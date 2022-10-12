Devante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault

BONG SHULA
https://www.nfl.com/news/raiders-wr-davante-adams-charged-misdemeanor-assault-chiefs
Yeesh, the push wasn't cool at all, and I get why the cameraman is pissed, but pursuing criminal charges seems a bit excessive to me. Honestly a bit surprised they're charging him, but I get that by the letter of the law what he did constituted assault.
