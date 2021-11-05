 DeVante Parker to IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DeVante Parker to IR

Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Rookie
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
29
Reaction score
65
Age
34
Location
North Carolina
Nick Jonas Wow GIF by Jonas Brothers
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
9,423
Reaction score
17,290
Location
Boise, ID
I'm gonna quit logging on to here, lol. DVP shouldn't even practice during the week. Let him ride the bike and just play him on Sundays.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,605
Reaction score
13,309
Age
68
Location
Miami
AL R said:
"let's use the rest of the season to evaluate the QB"

How? Seriously?
Click to expand...
Exactly. They have Waddle and a bunch of 5th and 6th WR’s with possibly one or two practice squad WR’s thrown in. Once again the Dolphins will play most of the season with the worst WR and OL units in the entire league and they will use that to determine if Tua is their QB going fotward.

I would love to see Burrow, Herbert, Lawrence, and the other young QB’s in the league play with this group of misfits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom