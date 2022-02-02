 Devils Advocate here….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Devils Advocate here…..

EasyRider

EasyRider

Basically what could be going on here is that Flores’ claims may not be true, a lot of what ifs and self speculations in his story. Does anyone believe he could be trying to do what Kapeenick was able to do, cry me a river and end up with a killer Nike deal or something big to that effect?
If he pulled this off basically he doesn’t have to worry about money for the rest of his life. Anyone ever think this could be on his mind?
If this is his plan then really isn’t he pulling off the big scam here???
Whether his claims are proved true or false let’s really put this in perspective here, he doesn’t lose in this either way. Kapernick carved out a career in his scam although I don’t think he was trying to score a Nike deal, I think that happened by accident on Nike’s part. Nike puts it that Kap made the ultimate sacrifice, to me he didn’t sacrifice anything compared to any one of our military troops .
But either way Flores has to know he wins here no matter what because of money.
Now I’m just offering a different opinion, or I should say I’m playing devils advocate here
Could even end up as Goodell’s special assistant or co-commissioner even
 
C

ChitownPhins28

I think he wants to be a football coach in some capacity more than a political lightning rod. But, maybe he really just feels That aggrieved.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

If he's after money or a livelihood, there's a chance he wins (certainly not a sure thing). He's got little chance of progressing as a pro head coach, however.
 
artdnj

artdnj

To be honest I always supported Ross as an owner but now starting to realize (I know really) that he is not good as an owner. He has always had terrible leadership with ****ed up leadership manners. It is one miscue after another and surely we are the laughingstock AGAIN of the sports world. Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if it is true and if so Flores will be a rich man and not from coaching and Ross will wave bye bye to ownership.

Maybe Flores isn't the dick I thought he was, maybe he had to deal with this bs meddling by ownership and his complaints are justified, time will tell. I don't know what to believe but we were ****ed up before Flo and i'm sure we'll be ****ed up long afterward.
 
superphin

superphin

If the Giants had hired Flores none of this would have ever happened. While I don't doubt an institution like the NFL run by the good ol boys club could possibly be racist the way he's going about it is disingenuous. He doesn't really care or he would have brought all this to light years ago not just when he couldn't get another HC job.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Even though I disagreed with just about everything he said, I never doubted that Kapernick truly believed what he was preaching.

I don’t buy this from Flores one bit. He’s just a scorned man who is trying to enact revenge on everyone he thinks slighted him.
 
Crump

Crump

between reading his comments yesterday and watching his clips from this morning... he wants to coach, in fact i think he's practically said hes gods gift to coaching about 2 dozen times
 
K

keller377

He didn't have to worry about money the rest of his life the second he signed the HC contract.
The lawsuit and becoming a political lightning rod sounds like a bunch of headache for a very uncertain outcome.
Sometimes the devil's advocate can be stupid.
 
Serik

Serik

I love the Dolphins... The NFL is truly starting to make me feel like I'm watching WWF Wrestling.
Not sure I can stomach this **** anymore. Never ending circle jerk! This could really set the organization back tremendously as a lot of you have stated.
 
B

Bruh Man

Definitely believe this is it. Racism doesn't exist in corporate America nor the NFL. 1 of 32 jobs occupied by a minority coach is sufficient. The players can always take the ball and go start their own blm league. Racism and sexism are non issues in this country. I could never believe even half of these lies.
 
