Basically what could be going on here is that Flores’ claims may not be true, a lot of what ifs and self speculations in his story. Does anyone believe he could be trying to do what Kapeenick was able to do, cry me a river and end up with a killer Nike deal or something big to that effect?

If he pulled this off basically he doesn’t have to worry about money for the rest of his life. Anyone ever think this could be on his mind?

If this is his plan then really isn’t he pulling off the big scam here???

Whether his claims are proved true or false let’s really put this in perspective here, he doesn’t lose in this either way. Kapernick carved out a career in his scam although I don’t think he was trying to score a Nike deal, I think that happened by accident on Nike’s part. Nike puts it that Kap made the ultimate sacrifice, to me he didn’t sacrifice anything compared to any one of our military troops .

But either way Flores has to know he wins here no matter what because of money.

Now I’m just offering a different opinion, or I should say I’m playing devils advocate here

Could even end up as Goodell’s special assistant or co-commissioner even