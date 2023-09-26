 Devon Achane is Tyreek as a running back. Oh my!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Devon Achane is Tyreek as a running back. Oh my!!!

I was thinking if Tyreek and Waddle were on the field a whole game in any game we would not lose. Thus the head hunting on Waddle.
Now I realize I was wrong actually if Achane and Tyreek are on the field a whole game we will not lose a game. Achane is doing the same stuff he did in college with no drop-off in fact he is expanding.
He is almost a complete RB he rarely fumbles even in college. Never loses yardage and always moves forward. A legit red zone threat to run the ball. Has great hands to catch.
How did he fall that way down in the draft? I was so happy we got him instead of a lineman. Just like Tyreek, he is a big play waiting to happen. Chris Grier and MCD excellent draft just to get him. Achane I believe is going to be a special player.

God bless you, young man.
 
He's a lighter version of tyreek. Motion a lot of him like Tyreek but instead of routes, they are designing run plays. It's a solid 3rd round pick that add more options for the playcaller. I can see us focusing in on defense early rounds and quick players in the later rounds.
 
Not even lighter. Tyreek at his Pro Day was 5’8 and 1/8 and weighed 185. Achane was 5’8 and 1/2 and weighed 188. Tyreek ran a Pro Day 4.29. Achane ran a Combine 4.32.

Lot of similarities…
 
At last game's interview together, Hill was a couple of inches taller than Achane.
 
He is so strong never goes down on the first hit it takes multiple attempts to tackle him and get him down. watch those TDs most running backs would have been tackled.
I think he going be a key factor this weekend to beating Buffalo. This Kid is special.
 
i drafted him AND Mostert on my fantasy team.. now the question is do i start 2 rb's from the same team .. after last game i might have no choice
 
