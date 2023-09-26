Devon Achane is Tyreek as a running back. Oh my!!!

I was thinking if Tyreek and Waddle were on the field a whole game in any game we would not lose. Thus the head hunting on Waddle.

Now I realize I was wrong actually if Achane and Tyreek are on the field a whole game we will not lose a game. Achane is doing the same stuff he did in college with no drop-off in fact he is expanding.

He is almost a complete RB he rarely fumbles even in college. Never loses yardage and always moves forward. A legit red zone threat to run the ball. Has great hands to catch.

How did he fall that way down in the draft? I was so happy we got him instead of a lineman. Just like Tyreek, he is a big play waiting to happen. Chris Grier and MCD excellent draft just to get him. Achane I believe is going to be a special player.



God bless you, young man.