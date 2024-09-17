De'Von Achane (Opinion)

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since Jun 20, 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 6,509
- Reaction score
- 2,789
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
If Achane has a stellar game this Sunday, we have a great chance to win!
De'Von Achane's impressive performance in the loss against the Buffalo Bills suggests he might be ready to take on an even bigger role.
_
De'Von Achane's impressive performance in the loss against the Buffalo Bills suggests he might be ready to take on an even bigger role.
Is Achane Running Away with Top Back Role?
De'Von Achane's impressive performance in the loss against the Buffalo Bills suggests he might be ready to take on an even bigger role.
www.si.com