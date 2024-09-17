 De'Von Achane (Opinion) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

De'Von Achane (Opinion)

If Achane has a stellar game this Sunday, we have a great chance to win!

De'Von Achane's impressive performance in the loss against the Buffalo Bills suggests he might be ready to take on an even bigger role.

Is Achane Running Away with Top Back Role?

De'Von Achane's impressive performance in the loss against the Buffalo Bills suggests he might be ready to take on an even bigger role.
_
 
I’m just not sure he is durable enough to maintain that type of touches. Hope I’m wrong, cause I really like him, but with our crappy Oline I just don’t think he would hold up to the punishment.
 
After watching hill in the last game we have no idea where his head is at,
Sometimes he’s a little baby so maybe he’s going through his lil baby stage,
So who the hell knows how well play
 
Funny

I thought he already did
 
You could see this coming from a mile away (last year). He’s a very special talent.
 
Well if we keep pounding up the middle he won't make it of his rookie contract. ABOSOLUTELY LOVE THE PLAYER!!!!
 
