he's a late 3rd round pick, I don't see Sprolies comp..



I dont have a comp to his style, esoecially not some lazy one becauuse their both small.



achane has a precise no extra wasted movement running style, he stays low while he runs which makes it harder for defenders to get good hits on him, and easier for him to follow his blocks, Looks to have good vision and great speed.



He's got good hands so he's not a 1 dimensional player..thank goodness there.



Jimbo Fisher said two things folks don't realize about him is how intelligent he is as a player and his blocking prowess.