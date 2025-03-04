stillhardcore
Per the link below, 30 yr. old Devon Godchaux apparently is not a scheme-fit for Vrabel. He also irked the FO with some post-game comments late last season.
Does anyone on here think he is worth another run? Article says Pats want a late rd. pick, but "wanting" and "having" is 2 different things. He would fill a DL need this season, but maybe too expensive?
Reason for Patriots putting $21 million DT on trade block revealed
The reasons for the New England Patriots giving veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade have been revealed.
