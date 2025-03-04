 Devon Godchaux? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Devon Godchaux?

Per the link below, 30 yr. old Devon Godchaux apparently is not a scheme-fit for Vrabel. He also irked the FO with some post-game comments late last season.
Does anyone on here think he is worth another run? Article says Pats want a late rd. pick, but "wanting" and "having" is 2 different things. He would fill a DL need this season, but maybe too expensive?

Reason for Patriots putting $21 million DT on trade block revealed

The reasons for the New England Patriots giving veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade have been revealed.
I remember he got a pretty decent contract from NE when he left here… we could get someone of his quality for less money and no draft compensation I think.
 
On the cheap, sure. Im not sure how he has played the last few years but he used to be decent. I agree w/ fever tho. Wait til he's cut
 
