Devone Achane draft video

I did not see the video of when he was drafted, If it's out there, apologies to the Mods, and if they could just add it with where it was 1st shown. Thanks

 
I did not see the video of when he was drafted, If it's out there, apologies to the Mods, and if they could just add it with where it was 1st shown. Thanks

Ok I'm bored and ready to stir some muck. Noticed after Grier and McDaniel spoke to Achane, Ross said you have two happy guys that we got you. Grier, McDanie or Ross... if two guys are happy, which one isn't?

Actually figure Ross just spoke without including himself, no conspiracy.
 
Ok I'm bored and ready to stir some muck. Noticed after Grier and McDaniel spoke to Achane, Ross said you have two happy guys that we got you. Grier, McDanie or Ross... if two guys are happy, which one isn't?

Actually figure Ross just spoke without including himself, no conspiracy.
The NFL will soon be penalizing us next years 1st for not including himself, and actually telling Achane "Three guys here are happy." 🙁
 
Could've done without Ross in the video.
Yeah...really cost us some draft capital. Makes you wonder what could have been?

For the record, I think we would have traded back.
 
Yeah...really cost us some draft capital. Makes you wonder what could have been?

For the record, I think we would have traded back.
I was thinking the same thing all weekend. Unless they really wanted Kincaid.
 
