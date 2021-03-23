 DeVonta Smith followers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DeVonta Smith followers

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,598
Reaction score
9,626
He claims that he weighs 170#, and says that he won't work out at the Alabama pro day.

Does this still not bother you?

Doesn't this cause even more questions than before? If he refuses to work out... or run for the clock... doesn't this raise the prospect that he's hiding something?

I get it; I know that you love your guy, but if other prospects refused to run, or work out... most of you would be highly suspicious of their earlier supposed times, of whether they've gained a few pounds... or whether they are taking the process seriously.

Why does 'smitty' get a pass here?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,598
Reaction score
9,626
traptses said:
What is there to hide? Did you watch him play?
Dunno... I wonder why he's ducking the running and the work outs?

I mean... could he have played at 160-165 lbs and now has lost a step due to adding some weight?

There have been a dozen posters in the draft area slobbering over 40 times and taking players off of their boards when someone runs poorly at a pro day... and then they ignore this.

The hypocrisy is thick in these....
 
ONole1

ONole1

Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
5,655
Reaction score
11,811
Age
54
Location
Orlando
Feverdream said:
He claims that he weighs 170#, and says that he won't work out at the Alabama pro day.

Does this still not bother you?

Doesn't this cause even more questions than before? If he refuses to work out... or run for the clock... doesn't this raise the prospect that he's hiding something?

I get it; I know that you love your guy, but if other prospects refused to run, or work out... most of you would be highly suspicious of their earlier supposed times, of whether they've gained a few pounds... or whether they are taking the process seriously.

Why does 'smitty' get a pass here?
From what I read he didn't actually say he was 170lbs. His statement was that he is the weight he played at all season.

But yeah, he's been shoving food down his throat to pack on some pounds and he doesn't want scouts to see that it slowed him down.

I can't deny the productivity in college from him, but his lack of size scares the crap out of me.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
4,305
Reaction score
4,164
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
ONole1 said:
From what I read he didn't actually say he was 170lbs. His statement was that he is the weight he played at all season.

But yeah, he's been shoving food down his throat to pack on some pounds and he doesn't want scouts to see that it slowed him down.

I can't deny the productivity in college from him, but his lack of size scares the crap out of me.
From what you've read...

www.nfl.com

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama’s pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

What have you read?
 
Buff

Buff

From a galaxy far far away....
Club Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
3,274
Reaction score
1,660
Location
Sydney Australia
Not bothered. The Pro Day to me is over rated. Everyone knows what a player can and cannot do. There are seasons of tape. I understand players not participating due to the chance of serious injury.
 
