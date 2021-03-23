DeVonta Smith followers

He claims that he weighs 170#, and says that he won't work out at the Alabama pro day.



Does this still not bother you?



Doesn't this cause even more questions than before? If he refuses to work out... or run for the clock... doesn't this raise the prospect that he's hiding something?



I get it; I know that you love your guy, but if other prospects refused to run, or work out... most of you would be highly suspicious of their earlier supposed times, of whether they've gained a few pounds... or whether they are taking the process seriously.



Why does 'smitty' get a pass here?