Really doesn’t scare me off at all. If anything, it might even make me higher on him. Weight isn’t height—it’s not permanent.



If he dominated the college football playoffs at 166, what’s he going to look like at 180 after a few years of an NFL nutrition program and natural growth?



In terms of player development, packing an additional 10-15 pounds of muscle on a 6’0, 166 pound 22 year old might be the easiest possible development I’ve ever heard of.