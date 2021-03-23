 Devonte Smith followers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Devonte Smith followers

Feverdream

Feverdream

He claims that he weighs 170#, and says that he won't work out at the Alabama pro day.

Does this still not bother you?

Doesn't this cause even more questions than before? If he refuses to work out... or run for the clock... doesn't this raise the prospect that he's hiding something?

I get it; I know that you love your guy, but if other prospects refused to run, or work out... most of you would be highly suspicious of their earlier supposed times, of whether they've gained a few pounds... or whether they are taking the process seriously.

Why does 'smitty' get a pass here?
 
INTUAITRUST

INTUAITRUST

Clearly he's a dud and he's hiding it so it doesn't ruin his draft stock.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Maybe he realizes he may be slipping and was advised not to run? Never know..he's still a first round talent...although I like Chase and Waddle more than him...
 
