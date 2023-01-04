Did any other dolphin's fans think we would collapse or have concerns at 8-3?

When we were 8-3 I know that I was concerned we could lose out or only win 1 more game and face a win and get in game against the jets.

I thought or maybe feared we would have 9 wins going into the jets game and we would need to win to get in the playoffs against jets. I figured they would have 9 wins as well and it would be win and get in for both teams.



I guess I was wrong and right. I thought we would have 9 wins but we only have 8 now. But I was right that it would be a struggle to get in playoffs even with that 8-3 start.



Were any of you guys thinking along that path ? I know some fans were worried about the division and were rooting against bills when they played pats and jets. I was happy jets and pats lost because I thought we would need help getting in. Even at 8-3 lol. I know that sounds crazy.



Not sure why I thought we only win 1 more game till the last game of the year after starting 8-3. I think mostly I think the schedule was brutual and I couldn't believe they had us on the road for three straight then home for one and back on the road. Plus each team we played was good. Even the pats at home are tough games for teams. If you look at teams who played the pats at home they were not easy games.



Or maybe it was because I didn't believe in team. I don't know. Or maybe because we have not been a regular playoff team since late 90's early 2000s. Once 2002 this franchise has fallen off a cliff in terms of making the playoffs.



One thing that concerned me was all the throws in the middle of the field. Against the browns they adjusted and clogged the middle of the field. I noticed two things.

Tua had to make some perfect passes for first downs and even a td once they clogged the middle of the field. That had me worried.

But I also noticed we ran the ball and took alot of check downs for big gains. That made me feel better. I thought maybe we had the answer. Run and take the check downs. But then it never happened going forward.



Also another thing that had me concerned was this team never seemed to get healthy. I know people say that all teams have injuries. But we were not getting through games without losing a player for the year. I never saw something that before. Well I did think in 2018 that happened with gase and also in 1993 it happened. But it was more than normal.



What do you guys think ? Anyone have the same worries or thought this could happen?