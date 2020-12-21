 Did Chan Gailey peak today? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did Chan Gailey peak today?

What we did seemed to mystify Pats D in the second half. I think the DC was shouting 'Fake News' into his headset, like, they coukdnt believe our offensive strategy was beating his ***.
I feel like they were flummoxed by the effectiveness of our RBs slash and burn their D strategy.
Gailey saw something on film and was like "the exhsust panel for the Death Star is right here, see?"
Except it was wide open play after play.

We kept sealing the edge on those cutback runs like bosses.

How often do we say to ourselves in Miami that our OC absolutely crushed it?!?
 
I mean Chan has stuck with the run all year even when it doesn’t work. It feels like the players simply executed what he wanted to do at a much higher level today. The run blocking alone was the best it has been this year (probably since Ajayi’s breakout 2016 season).
 
I think Gailey has a good history of scheming runs and working with good backs. I just think to make playoffs he needs to open it up more for TUA and run more uptempo. Understand the talent level needs to improve but TUA excels at uptempo. Run game was great today. Did dieter make a difference in run game?
 
I like checking out the comments on the fan forums of the opposing team after the game is over. There was one joker on the Patriots forum who was complaining that Flores had to resort to treat plays to beat the Patriots. He was upset with the 2 point conversation play and the fake punt, even though that play was called back because of a penalty.
He wrote about how Flores only wanted to beat Belichick and didn’t care about anything else. Fortunately there were some Patriot fans who pointed out the Dolphins have won 9 games this season and they pointed out that the Patriots lost today because they couldn’t score more than 3 FG’s and they couldn’t stop the running game of the Dolphins.

That particular fan is obviously having a hard time accepting that the Patriots are no longer the same Patriots they have been for the past two decades. Many Patriot fans are now having to view the football world the same way Dolphin fans did for most of those two decades. As the saying goes, “all good things come to an end”. Some Patriot fans are having a harder time accepting their new reality than others.
 
We were able to run the ball and Chan stuck with it. With our defense another win. Lets move into next
 
