Did Chan Gailey peak today?

What we did seemed to mystify Pats D in the second half. I think the DC was shouting 'Fake News' into his headset, like, they coukdnt believe our offensive strategy was beating his ***.
I feel like they were flummoxed by the effectiveness of our RBs slash and burn their D strategy.
Gailey saw something on film and was like "the exhsust panel for the Death Star is right here, see?"
Except it was wide open play after play.
We kept sealing the edge on those cutback runs like bosses.
How often do we say to ourselves in Miami that our OC absolutely crushed it?!?
