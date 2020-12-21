Did Chan Gailey peak today?

I like checking out the comments on the fan forums of the opposing team after the game is over. There was one joker on the Patriots forum who was complaining that Flores had to resort to treat plays to beat the Patriots. He was upset with the 2 point conversation play and the fake punt, even though that play was called back because of a penalty.

He wrote about how Flores only wanted to beat Belichick and didn’t care about anything else. Fortunately there were some Patriot fans who pointed out the Dolphins have won 9 games this season and they pointed out that the Patriots lost today because they couldn’t score more than 3 FG’s and they couldn’t stop the running game of the Dolphins.



That particular fan is obviously having a hard time accepting that the Patriots are no longer the same Patriots they have been for the past two decades. Many Patriot fans are now having to view the football world the same way Dolphin fans did for most of those two decades. As the saying goes, “all good things come to an end”. Some Patriot fans are having a harder time accepting their new reality than others.