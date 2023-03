Did Disney Fake Lemming Suicide for the Nature Documentary 'White Wilderness'?​ ​ Lemmings don't commit mass suicide, so filmmakers had to use various camera tricks to capture scenes of them supposedly plunging to their deaths.​ FYI: Lemmings don't commit mass suicide, like some of the posters here thought. This is why I labeled these kinds of "know nothing, constantly negative" posters "Lemmings". I'm just tagging them with one item they referenced incorrectly.​