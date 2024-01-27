Did FA ruin this league?

allsilverdreams
Not sure how to answer this question.
For the players it's probably a great thing.
free agency didn’t ruin MLB......not having cap did itBaseball... FA absolutely ruined. Half the teams in the league can't EVER have any sustainable success. The big market teams will just buy their star players.
Football... due to it's cap, FA has probably just balanced it.
No. Having the franchise tag option is huge. If the NBA and MLB had franchise tags they wouldn’t be the dumpster fires they are.