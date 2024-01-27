Did FA ruin this league?

It seems to have been a boon for both the league and the players.



The sport is rocking and rolling as fans interest continues to grow. Fans are more into the sport that ever before looking at not just what happens with their favorite team but those across the entire sport. Virtually every game is relevant now and FA plays a big part in the game.



I would say it was a great move that has produced a lot of excitement and really opened doors. It's certainly one that has clearly increased the viewership and the revenue it provides.



Complaining about FA is a bit like saying, "this place used to be better before it got so popular."