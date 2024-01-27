 Did FA ruin this league? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • No

    Votes: 5 83.3%
  • Total voters
    6
Not sure how to answer this question.
For the players it's probably a great thing.
 
It seems to have been a boon for both the league and the players.

The sport is rocking and rolling as fans interest continues to grow. Fans are more into the sport that ever before looking at not just what happens with their favorite team but those across the entire sport. Virtually every game is relevant now and FA plays a big part in the game.

I would say it was a great move that has produced a lot of excitement and really opened doors. It's certainly one that has clearly increased the viewership and the revenue it provides.

Complaining about FA is a bit like saying, "this place used to be better before it got so popular."
 
the only thing that's been ruined is our hopes for a SB....been 51 years now
 
Baseball... FA absolutely ruined. Half the teams in the league can't EVER have any sustainable success. The big market teams will just buy their star players.

Football... due to it's cap, FA has probably just balanced it.
 
Baseball... FA absolutely ruined. Half the teams in the league can't EVER have any sustainable success. The big market teams will just buy their star players.

free agency didn’t ruin MLB......not having cap did it
 
No. Having the franchise tag option is huge. If the NBA and MLB had franchise tags they wouldn’t be the dumpster fires they are.
 
Not a fan of the tag. It’s Un-American. Well modern day American. It’s very 1800s American.

These guys have limited windows to maximize the value of their talents.

I’m always pro-player. Wish the union demanded it was abolished (for lack of a better word) in the next CBA.
 
