Did Grier Make the Right Choice Trading from 12 to 6?

No. We could have done what Philly ended up doing and moving up a couple of spots to land Smith. Grier in his post day 1 PC said they had 4 players they were comfortable with at 1a, highly likely they were the four blue chip pass catchers. We ended up the whole thing with a net gain of a likely low 1st in two years time. NYG went from 11 to 20, got a 1st next year and a 4th rounder, for the swap of first and a 5th rounder. So in essence they got better compensation than we currently have from moving out of one of the most valuable spots in recent draft history. I wouldn't have done either of these trades, certainly not a month away from the draft, staying put and having our pick of the 4 we were targeting.



A lot rides on the success of a player who started 9 games in college, 5'9" slot receiver who was down the depth chart for much of his time at Bama. I hope they got it right, we'll have to wait and see, one thing I am pretty sure of though is of the 4 top pass catchers he's the one I think may need more time to transition to a NFL ready receiver than the others, he may in the end have the highest ceiling though.