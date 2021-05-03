 Did Grier Make the Right Choice Trading from 12 to 6? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did Grier Make the Right Choice Trading from 12 to 6?

For the sake of discussion was moving up the right decision? Obviously, Grier was right about those playmakers going quickly. None of the top receivers made it out of the top 10.

Who would have been available at #12? I assume the Eagles would have drafted Waddle or Smith at 6. Dallas likely takes Parsons at 10 instead of 12.

I love the Waddle pick. Miami desperately needed a playmaker on offense. He did cost two #1's, though.

The right move? Worth the price?
 
Coming out of this draft without getting one of Pitts, Chase,
Smith, or Waddle would have been disastrous. So, picking up an extra first rounder, while still getting Waddle has to be termed a success.

How much of a success won‘t be clear until we see how Pitts, Chase, and Waddle develop.
 
The team essentially made both deals at once which they confirmed in essence. I don’t really look at them as having paid a price to move to 6th from 12th, just accepting a price to move to 6th from 3rd.
Considering I really wanted them to trade down I love the move.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
For the sake of discussion was moving up the right decision? Obviously, Grier was right about those playmakers going quickly. None of the top receivers made it out of the top 10.

Who would have been available at #12? I assume the Eagles would have drafted Waddle or Smith at 6. Dallas likely takes Parsons at 10 instead of 12.

I love the Waddle pick. Miami desperately needed a playmaker on offense. He did cost two #1's, though.

The right move? Worth the price?
Initially I wasn’t very happy about the move back up. However looking at the full picture now after the draft it was absolutely the right call. Some will see it as we paid a 1st and 4th for a WR but like others I prefer to look at it as one big trade. We basically gained a 1st and 3rd to move down 3 spots. I would have preferred Chase or Pitts but I certainly preferred Waddle over Smith so I see that as a win.

Obviously we won’t know for a couple years but looking at it from a right now standpoint it was the right move. We got the most lethal weapon in the draft as far as speed and athleticism. Can’t be mad about that and like I said the night we drafted him who’s to say he won’t end up being the best of the WRs? Theirs absolutely no reason he can’t be.
 
We will see, but for the heck of it here goes. Dolphins used a 1st to go from 12 to 6.....

Now, let's say we stayed at 12.....Eagles traded up from 12 to 10 using a 3rd, so let's say we did that using that 2022 49er 3rd and got Devonta Smith just like the Eagles did.

Now, the Giants traded 11 to the Bears for 20 and a 2022 1st....so we use pick 18 and the same 2022 1st we used in the 12 to 6 trade. With pick 11 we take Micah Parsons

Waddle and Phillips
Versus
Smith and Parsons
 
No. We could have done what Philly ended up doing and moving up a couple of spots to land Smith. Grier in his post day 1 PC said they had 4 players they were comfortable with at 1a, highly likely they were the four blue chip pass catchers. We ended up the whole thing with a net gain of a likely low 1st in two years time. NYG went from 11 to 20, got a 1st next year and a 4th rounder, for the swap of first and a 5th rounder. So in essence they got better compensation than we currently have from moving out of one of the most valuable spots in recent draft history. I wouldn't have done either of these trades, certainly not a month away from the draft, staying put and having our pick of the 4 we were targeting.

A lot rides on the success of a player who started 9 games in college, 5'9" slot receiver who was down the depth chart for much of his time at Bama. I hope they got it right, we'll have to wait and see, one thing I am pretty sure of though is of the 4 top pass catchers he's the one I think may need more time to transition to a NFL ready receiver than the others, he may in the end have the highest ceiling though.
 
Yes and no. He should have made a better deal with Philly imo. The trade itself to go to 6 was fine.
 
I have no problem with the moves. It seems we got the #2 player on the FINS list(?) and we still have a #1 & a #3 in our pocket for next year. However, as it's been stated above, we really won't know until a year or 3 down the line,
 
We gave the 1 to move up to 6 for a chance at Pitts and Chase because there was a chance one of them would be there. It didn’t work out but we took that chance and I have no regrets.

You could also look at it from gaining a 1st for moving down 3 spots too. Giants at 11 would have taken whomever of the receivers were left in maybe opinion instead of trading down.
 
