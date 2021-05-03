Did Grier Make the Right Choice Trading from 12 to 6?

SF Dolphin Fan
For the sake of discussion was moving up the right decision? Obviously, Grier was right about those playmakers going quickly. None of the top receivers made it out of the top 10.
Who would have been available at #12? I assume the Eagles would have drafted Waddle or Smith at 6. Dallas likely takes Parsons at 10 instead of 12.
I love the Waddle pick. Miami desperately needed a playmaker on offense. He did cost two #1's, though.
The right move? Worth the price?
