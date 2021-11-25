 Did Hollins Versatility slow his career path? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did Hollins Versatility slow his career path?

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,989
Reaction score
1,951
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
I just think there was no reason for coaches to push him as a WR earlier in his career cuz he's so good on 'STs'.
Probably a little bit of a late-bloomer and the ball skills werent obvious early...but that size-speed combo and tough minded hitter mentality made nobody hurry to put him at WR.
If not the ST skills, maybe coaches push him to develop faster. Maybe?

Regardless, He's Arrived Now! Fans Love STs guys that start impacting on O and D. He became a fan-favorite quick. His body type and route specialty has obliterated the need for Preston Willi..'Who'?
Id love to see how his body stacks up to Kyle Pitts. Does Pitts block? I doubt he can do it better than Hollins, cuz Hollins will CRUSH YOU if he's taking you on, cuz that's his mentality.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,140
Reaction score
3,073
Age
37
Location
Charlotte, NC
Mack Hollins is a good dude, hope his career stays in Miami for awhile. He has completely take out Preston Williams on the depth chart and his skills as a gunner are top notch.

 
C

CSONKA1966

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 9, 2011
Messages
708
Reaction score
698
Tua seems to love Hollins, stays healthy, great special teams player and a guy that comes through in the clutch. He is one of our gem players
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom