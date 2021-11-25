Did Hollins Versatility slow his career path?

I just think there was no reason for coaches to push him as a WR earlier in his career cuz he's so good on 'STs'.

Probably a little bit of a late-bloomer and the ball skills werent obvious early...but that size-speed combo and tough minded hitter mentality made nobody hurry to put him at WR.

If not the ST skills, maybe coaches push him to develop faster. Maybe?



Regardless, He's Arrived Now! Fans Love STs guys that start impacting on O and D. He became a fan-favorite quick. His body type and route specialty has obliterated the need for Preston Willi..'Who'?

Id love to see how his body stacks up to Kyle Pitts. Does Pitts block? I doubt he can do it better than Hollins, cuz Hollins will CRUSH YOU if he's taking you on, cuz that's his mentality.