Did Jayden Daniels win the Heisman?

Another 4 TD passes to go with 235 yards on just 16 completions in LSU’s 42-30 win over TXAM. Mix in another 11 carries for 120 yards on the ground and he’s running away with it, no?
36 TDs, 4 INts, 3577 yards. 1014 yards, 10 rushing TDs on 124 carries (8.2 YPC).
High second round pick?
