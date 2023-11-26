 Did Jayden Daniels win the Heisman? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did Jayden Daniels win the Heisman?

Another 4 TD passes to go with 235 yards on just 16 completions in LSU’s 42-30 win over TXAM. Mix in another 11 carries for 120 yards on the ground and he’s running away with it, no?

36 TDs, 4 INts, 3577 yards. 1014 yards, 10 rushing TDs on 124 carries (8.2 YPC).

High second round pick?
 
