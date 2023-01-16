 Did Sanders earn is job back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did Sanders earn is job back?

Did Sanders earn his job back?

tggeorge

tggeorge

I HATED watching this man kick this year but he was perfect last week with a game winner and perfect this week, keeping us alive in the first half.

Did he do enough or still get rid of him?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I'll say this again... almost all of his 2023 salary is guaranteed. It would cost us at least 1M dollars to switch kickers...
We may bring in a longshot to compete with Sanders, but in all likelihood, he's our boy.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Sorry didn't realize that.
 
Sherif

Sherif

Kickoffs all season out of the end zone would have helped. We had some returned on us due to poor ST coverage and he kicked short. That and his low FG accuracy during the season cost us at least 1 game. I'd like to get a kicker that can consistently kick it out of the EZ or deep in the EZ and is more accurate from 40+ yards.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Most of his 2023 salary was guaranteed when he was still on our roster the third week of 2022.
Many contracts have language like this. Players take less upfront money in exchange for guarantees... Ogbah did the same thing, and it's why he also comes back next year.
Many casual fans don't really follow cap/contract stuff, so no need to apologize...
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

Absolutely. He kicked us into the playoffs and was perfect in Buffalo.

However, the caveat should be with a restructured contract helping us get some cap flexibility next year.
 
royalshank

royalshank

He was one of the best kickers in the league the 2nd half of the season. He was one of the worst kickers in the league the 1st half of the season and all of last season. Thus, he trended up at the right time. I’d still bring someone in to push him in camp and the cost to switch of $1mm is nothing if we believe we can upgrade. I suspect that will prove difficult and he’ll be back. I think he’s earned it
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Yeah thought he was a goner but probably earned his return. My only hope is that Boyer didn’t save his job as well. Yesterday really was his best called game however 1 out of 18 isn’t great odds.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Did not realize that.. I was absolutely over him in the middle of the season, saw it as an easy cut.. But he's gotten a bit better as of late.. and with the contract thing, yeah, he has to stay
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

I would bring in 1-2 kickers for competition. If the new kicker is clearly stronger and better, then take the monetary loss for the better player.
 
