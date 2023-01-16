Did Sanders earn is job back?

He was one of the best kickers in the league the 2nd half of the season. He was one of the worst kickers in the league the 1st half of the season and all of last season. Thus, he trended up at the right time. I’d still bring someone in to push him in camp and the cost to switch of $1mm is nothing if we believe we can upgrade. I suspect that will prove difficult and he’ll be back. I think he’s earned it