Did the Dolphins cancel Sundays practice?

Mr Fan said: If only used 6 of 10 OTA's we should fire him now. Click to expand...

He chose to use 6/10 OTA days like has in the past. Some don’t think it’s a big deal, I do because it’s a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with the team. There’s not a single valid excuse for them not using 10/10 OTA days…so if the trends continue with him which are running country club practices, giving vet days, not being disciplined enough and trying to be the cool boss etc, and if he doesn’t show marked improvement on his situational playcalling and clock management then it’s going to lead to another mediocre season of limping into the playoffs to get destroyed on the road in the wildcard, if we even make it to the playoffs.There’s no one on this team that deserves the benefit of the doubt with missing practice, the only one I was ok with was Armstead cause he was a coach on the field and he still played at an elite level even with skipping days. Time to hold these guys to a higher standard, what coach has done the past few years has not been good enough and it’s on him to get this thing going in the right direction. I’m just not liking the start of this offseason because I see the same laziness, lack of accountability and lack of leadership that got us here in the first place.I will still root for them every game till we are out of it, but the criticism is warranted right now and I hope they prove me wrong, nothing would make me happier. And for the love of god, can someone show him how to change tempo and install a basic hurry up offense that we can operate early in games when we are struggling on offense ?