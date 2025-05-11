 Did the Dolphins cancel Sundays practice? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did the Dolphins cancel Sundays practice?

In the past McDaniels has canceled Day three of the three day practices. If he does this again this year it might tell us how serious he is about getting tougher and changing his soft coaching
 
If he does it again I will be disappointed after he did the same with the OTAs. Doing the same things that got you here and expecting different results is literally insanity.

You can do better than this Coach, stop giving these guys the benefit of the doubt and make them work for it. I dont care how hot it is or if it’s raining, we have a practice bubble for a reason.
 
El Calebra said:
Maybe because it's Mother's Day?
Well that’s a valid reason to not have a practice, but these things are scheduled well in advance so if there was any type of practice or OTA for today then it needs to be rescheduled and completed at a later date.

Skipping any practice time is unacceptable imo, we have a lot of work to do to be a good team and I want to see every single one of these guys putting in extra effort and staying late, and that includes the coaching staff.
 
Finsup1981 said:
That’s not a valid reason imo. Theres phones and FaceTime. I’m working today and will still call my Mom lol
 
Mr Fan said:
If only used 6 of 10 OTA's we should fire him now.
He chose to use 6/10 OTA days like has in the past. Some don’t think it’s a big deal, I do because it’s a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with the team. There’s not a single valid excuse for them not using 10/10 OTA days…so if the trends continue with him which are running country club practices, giving vet days, not being disciplined enough and trying to be the cool boss etc, and if he doesn’t show marked improvement on his situational playcalling and clock management then it’s going to lead to another mediocre season of limping into the playoffs to get destroyed on the road in the wildcard, if we even make it to the playoffs.

There’s no one on this team that deserves the benefit of the doubt with missing practice, the only one I was ok with was Armstead cause he was a coach on the field and he still played at an elite level even with skipping days. Time to hold these guys to a higher standard, what coach has done the past few years has not been good enough and it’s on him to get this thing going in the right direction. I’m just not liking the start of this offseason because I see the same laziness, lack of accountability and lack of leadership that got us here in the first place.

I will still root for them every game till we are out of it, but the criticism is warranted right now and I hope they prove me wrong, nothing would make me happier. And for the love of god, can someone show him how to change tempo and install a basic hurry up offense that we can operate early in games when we are struggling on offense ?
 
Last edited:
Finsup1981 said:
Mother’s Day might be a valid excuse, but you make a fair point. Let’s hope he improves in multiple areas, because if he doesn’t, his coaching future is in doubt.
 
I'm more interested in the quality of the practices than quantity. I forget which former player said it, but the practices were supposedly very easy and not too taxing, almost to the point where they were more like a walkthrough than a practice. Hopefully McDaniel has some changes in store there. But I don't think you need to over-correct and have the max number of practices, and go full disciplinarian/tyrant and make the players miserable like Flores did.
 
We have a very large home field advantage but sometimes we're the team that looks worm out and defeated in the 4th quarter. Shula era saw the opponents throwing up, cramping up and giving up in the 4th quarter with the humidity just killing them. There is no excuse to not be the fresher team, we practice in the humidity so their bodies are used to it. I really want to see our oline pushing teams around late in games while Ollie breaks their tackles and their will!! If our offense actually comes out with a powerful running game that will serve to take a ton of pressure off Tua. That right there is how to beat good teams. Run the ball and stay with it sprinkling in some safe throws as we march down the field. Stay ahead of the sticks for a change and get out to a lead early in games. Don't turn it over or do anything highly stupid and we can match up with anyone, especially at home. When we ask Tua to do too much that's when we get into deep trouble.
 
