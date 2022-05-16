Did the Dolphins get snubbed with 2022 primetime games? Interesting info ...

Perhaps because I live in South Florida and get to see every Dolphin game, I really don’t care if the Dolphins ever have prime time games. I prefer they play all their games at 1:00 PM when they are at home and at 1:00 pm or 4:00 pm when they are on the road.



Of course I understand why Dolphin fans living in other parts of the country love when they have a prime time game. This gives those Dolphin fans an opportunity to watch their favorite team play on TV, which many of them don’t often get to see.



I’m sure that if the Dolphins make the playoffs next season, those fans wanting more prime time games with the Dolphins will likely get their wish in 2023.