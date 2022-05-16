 Did the Dolphins get snubbed with 2022 primetime games? Interesting info ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did the Dolphins get snubbed with 2022 primetime games? Interesting info ...

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,806
Reaction score
22,233
Age
69
Location
Miami
Perhaps because I live in South Florida and get to see every Dolphin game, I really don’t care if the Dolphins ever have prime time games. I prefer they play all their games at 1:00 PM when they are at home and at 1:00 pm or 4:00 pm when they are on the road.

Of course I understand why Dolphin fans living in other parts of the country love when they have a prime time game. This gives those Dolphin fans an opportunity to watch their favorite team play on TV, which many of them don’t often get to see.

I’m sure that if the Dolphins make the playoffs next season, those fans wanting more prime time games with the Dolphins will likely get their wish in 2023.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
7,022
Reaction score
7,817
Age
45
Location
East Coast
I'm with the 2 above me, I like to watch them at 1pm EST on Sundays. Couldn't care less if they never played any other time except when in playoffs.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,497
Reaction score
11,924
Location
Allentown, Pa
The only good thing about the prime time games is that it frees up a Sunday in the fall.

But otherwise, I'm a creature of habit myself and I just love the 1:00 Sunday start time. I don't even like 4:00 games.

Dan Campbell was right to be excited about Detroit's 17 straight games of playing at 1:00 on a Sunday, although I think the Thanksgiving game is technically 12:30. That's a great structure to work with as a coach.
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
5,263
Reaction score
5,016
I’m officially of the age where I’ll need to take a vacation day after prime time games. Even after a win , getting up at 4:00 AM hurts. That being said, I’m all about the 1:00 games.
 
Padrefinfan

Padrefinfan

Club Member
Joined
Apr 24, 2018
Messages
1,233
Reaction score
2,879
Location
Washington
Nope. The group that sets up the schedule take everything into consideration. It is up to the Dolphins to change that narrative!
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 18, 2009
Messages
390
Reaction score
808
Location
Miami, FL
I count Christmas Day as a primetime game. Everyone’s off work and there’s only 1 game on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom