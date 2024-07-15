 Did the team improve @TE by moving Gesicki? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did the team improve @TE by moving Gesicki?

Looking solely at the stats posted while giving Smith an extra year it doesn't look like much of an upgrade from Gesicki to me.
I've read posts here that expect great things from Smith, and I sure hope that holds true but what am I missing?

Is it that he is more of a "complete" TE? Why are the stats so similar?

Did the team acquire him because he can block? If so, ok then ... but some on here seem to think he's the second coming of Newsome or Winslow lol (exaggeration)

Anyway, does anyone think he will be any different than if we just kept Gesicki? I'm personally not a fan of Gesicki but because of the stat-line it made me wonder. :cheers:
 
Watching both, Smith is a much better route runner. MG had good top end speed, but had bricks for feet and no quickness.
 
There is a serious labeling problem in most discussions involving 'Tight Ends'.

I say this, because there are several types of TEs, and throwing all of them together into one one-size-fits-all title is easy, but so wrong.

I say that you should start with a Google search of 'types of TEs'. There are some very fine breakdowns online... with much more detail than I'll supply here.

Gesicki was a slot-type TE... and McDs offense didn't feature that type of TE.

End of story.
 
I found this one quickly. There may be better, but this is a start...

Did Mike's stats improve after his move to the Pats?

Ok that really isn't fair I know.

We will see with that new group. I don't expect Newsome type production.
 
