Did the team improve @TE by moving Gesicki?

Mike Gesicki Career Stats - NFL - ESPN
Complete career NFL stats for Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Mike Gesicki on ESPN. Includes scoring, rushing, defensive and receiving stats.
www.espn.com
Looking solely at the stats posted while giving Smith an extra year it doesn't look like much of an upgrade from Gesicki to me.
I've read posts here that expect great things from Smith, and I sure hope that holds true but what am I missing?
Is it that he is more of a "complete" TE? Why are the stats so similar?
Did the team acquire him because he can block? If so, ok then ... but some on here seem to think he's the second coming of Newsome or Winslow lol (exaggeration)
Anyway, does anyone think he will be any different than if we just kept Gesicki? I'm personally not a fan of Gesicki but because of the stat-line it made me wonder.