 Did the team lose because they lost... or is something else happening we dont know about.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did the team lose because they lost... or is something else happening we dont know about..

Jeep

Jeep

Premium Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2002
Messages
2,539
Reaction score
190
Age
15
Location
Sunnyvale, CA
Now I'm not a conspiracy whacko looking for extra terrestrial explainations, but something happened in the MNF game that is beyond reasoning...

How can the Titans score not just one, but two full field touchdowns late in the 4th quarter like they were playing against a high school team... and how can the offense overlook the need for "MAX" protection when subs are in on the O-line and Tua got pressured and sacked all game long...

When you're on the last drive of the game, its a fundamental need to protect your quarterback so he has time to find the open receivers..

I can understand no running game and I can understand the passing game suffered a bit when Tyreek went down, but we have so many speedy talented players on the team to over come the one lost star of the team... If anything, they should have been able to stretch out the time of possession to prevent Tennessee from having the time to score 2 in the final moments of the game..

Something doesnt add up... I guess you can say the Dolphins game smells fishy...

Your thoughts...
 
Your Oline keeps getting banged up. One starter in the game Austin Jackson.
 
Did they team lose because they lost? Jaden Smith.. is that you?
 
Last edited:
Jeep said:
Thats kinda my point... You have to hold one back to help protect and I dont recall seeing that at all
Click to expand...
I think we would have planned for that if Williams was inactive. When he goes down early, we did not adjust. That's on the coaches. Jones is a bulldozer in the run game but he's horrible in pass protection. Lamm was bad all game. Why not give Smith a chance? Making moves on the fly was needed last night. And our coaches kept doing things as if we had our best up front. Mike even admitted this in the post game saying he called plays in the red zone as he usually does. But you don't have Armstead, Wynn, Williams, Hunt. There's nothing usual about that.
 
The offense was bad all night but what really cost them in the end was going to a prevent defense and all that does is prevent you from winning! Fangio crapped the bed bigtime by going away what was working for most of the game!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom