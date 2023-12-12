Did the team lose because they lost... or is something else happening we dont know about..

Now I'm not a conspiracy whacko looking for extra terrestrial explainations, but something happened in the MNF game that is beyond reasoning...



How can the Titans score not just one, but two full field touchdowns late in the 4th quarter like they were playing against a high school team... and how can the offense overlook the need for "MAX" protection when subs are in on the O-line and Tua got pressured and sacked all game long...



When you're on the last drive of the game, its a fundamental need to protect your quarterback so he has time to find the open receivers..



I can understand no running game and I can understand the passing game suffered a bit when Tyreek went down, but we have so many speedy talented players on the team to over come the one lost star of the team... If anything, they should have been able to stretch out the time of possession to prevent Tennessee from having the time to score 2 in the final moments of the game..



Something doesnt add up... I guess you can say the Dolphins game smells fishy...



Your thoughts...