Did the Titans hire Gailey?!?

No, they lost their stud RT last year, stud LT this year, not the same offense. Hard to overcome that in the post season.
 
ANM said:
It’s just what the offense looks like when Henry isnt going for 8 yards per carry
I would love to see how they do if Henry goes down for a significant stretch, that O is built soley on the ability of Henry to scare the crap out of folks. Without Henry running all over the place the play action threat is not there and that's not going to help their QB.
 
Geordie said:
I would love to see how they do if Henry goes down for a significant stretch, that O is built soley on the ability of Henry to scare the crap out of folks. Without Henry running all over the place the play action threat is not there and that's not going to help their QB.
They for real had 11 in the box on fourth down. Lol
 
Geordie said:
I would love to see how they do if Henry goes down for a significant stretch, that O is built soley on the ability of Henry to scare the crap out of folks. Without Henry running all over the place the play action threat is not there and that's not going to help their QB.
Do they get to change anything else or do you expect a team built to run the ball (OL, TE, playbook, etc) to just be unaffected?
 
FinfanInBuffalo said:
Do they get to change anything else or do you expect a team built to run the ball (OL, TE, playbook, etc) to just be unaffected?
Oh TinanfaninBuffalo is back, wow. Isn't that exactly what I just said. I would be interested to see what they would be like. Still the same I see from you..sorry for the loss dude, you must be gutted, you did well to win the division though.
 
Tannehilll looked just like 7 years of Tannehill down here. Nice 4th Quarter Pick to Lose a Big Game. Dude is Average no Fire
 
ANM said:
It’s just what the offense looks like when Henry isnt going for 8 yards per carry
It’s one of the point use to promote that Tannehill is the product of D.Henry. Specifically, if he can’t run for a 1000 yards then Tennessee has no chance because Tannehill isn’t that guy.

Obviously they complement each other’s game.
 
