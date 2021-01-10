Did the Titans hire Gailey?!?

ChitownPhins28
Da Fuq wit dis playcalling?
It’s just what the offense looks like when Henry isnt going for 8 yards per carry
They for real had 11 in the box on fourth down. LolI would love to see how they do if Henry goes down for a significant stretch, that O is built soley on the ability of Henry to scare the crap out of folks. Without Henry running all over the place the play action threat is not there and that's not going to help their QB.
And what Tannehill looks like...
Do they get to change anything else or do you expect a team built to run the ball (OL, TE, playbook, etc) to just be unaffected?I would love to see how they do if Henry goes down for a significant stretch, that O is built soley on the ability of Henry to scare the crap out of folks. Without Henry running all over the place the play action threat is not there and that's not going to help their QB.
Oh TinanfaninBuffalo is back, wow. Isn't that exactly what I just said. I would be interested to see what they would be like. Still the same I see from you..sorry for the loss dude, you must be gutted, you did well to win the division though.Do they get to change anything else or do you expect a team built to run the ball (OL, TE, playbook, etc) to just be unaffected?
