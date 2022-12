Good_Dylan said: Honestly makes perfect sense to me because Tua threw the ball like he could not see straight in the 2nd half. He should have never been allowed back after those death blows early in the season. Click to expand...

its definetly a question worth asking given how he played immediately after that hit the rest of the game.I know there will be some Tua blowhards on here responding with "but the doctors didn't diagnose anything, hater"... but we all know what we saw before and after. He was not his normal self. Those INTs yesterday were extra terrible which is unlike him.