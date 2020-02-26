Did Tua's Clear Medical Bump Us To Burrow At Best?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

www.palmbeachpost.com

NFL Scouting Combine: Tua Tagovailoa getting 'overwhelmingly positive' feedback on hip, report says

Good news for Dolphins: NFL Network reports that Tua Tagovailoa’s fractured hip has healed.
www.palmbeachpost.com www.palmbeachpost.com

Mods, kinda a Burrow and Tua thread and it's breaking news so maybe it can stay up here for a while?

Tua's hip has good blood flow so now he's basically shaken off the only wart he had. We know he was of course the top QB going into this last season. If I were a betting man, I would bet he's a Bengal. So, if we want Burrow, we'll probably need to move to 2. What are your thoughts?
 
I still say Cincinnati takes the hometown boy. If you have two prospects you deem as fairly even wouldn’t you take the healthier version that just happened to grow up in your backyard?
As much as I like Tua I would be much more comfortable trading up to 2 for Burrows.
 
I still say Cincinnati takes the hometown boy. If you have two prospects you deem as fairly even wouldn’t you take the healthier version that just happened to grow up in your backyard?
As much as I like Tua I would be much more comfortable trading up to 2 for Burrows.
I would err with the player that played the best the longest. Tua had a college career of excellence while Burrow had an amazing year.
 
Has anything changed? I think the playing field is still the same. Herbert will be there at 5 and Miami would have to trade up to 2 to get either qb.
Tua being healthy was determined quite back in the Senior Bowl. Miami, more than likely, has fished out scenarios
 
Tua's hip has good blood flow so now he's basically shaken off the only wart he had. We know he was of course the top QB going into this last season. If I were a betting man, I would bet he's a Bengal. So, if we want Burrow, we'll probably need to move to 2. What are your thoughts?
I feel like the bengals are dumb enough to choose burrow solely because he's the hot name and is from Ohio. They'd do it to sell tickets for this year with no real plans for the future.
 
maralieus said:
I feel like the bengals are dumb enough to choose burrow solely because he's the hot name and is from Ohio. They'd do it to sell tickets for this year with no real plans for the future.
how is it dumb? He had a pretty good year in a competitive conference and broke records. He is also a hometown kid with no injury. If you are the Bengals, why risk the #1 pick
 
Not a huge Burrow fan so I hope you are wrong. I’ve heard over and over that Miami has the QBs ranked:

Tua, Love, Burrow, Herbert. Take it with a grain of salt, but if Tua goes 1 I expect us to stay at 5 and take Love.
 
OmegaPhinsFan said:
Has anything changed? I think the playing field is still the same. Herbert will be there at 5 and Miami would have to trade up to 2 to get either qb.
Tua being healthy was determined quite back in the Senior Bowl. Miami, more than likely, has fished out scenarios
It wasn't confirmed until team medical got hands on him this week. I'm not taking any potential multi millionaire's personal DR's report as gospel. Now we know for sure. So, yes that has changed. That was the biggest wart on Tua. The Bengals are picking #1 because they make bad decisions so anything can still happen. Question is, do they take the one year home town warrior who absorbed a pro style offense and set records or do they take Tua who did it in a pro offense as good as Burrow for much longer?
 
foozool13 said:
Not a huge Burrow fan so I hope you are wrong. I’ve heard over and over that Miami has the QBs ranked:

Tua, Love, Burrow, Herbert. Take it with a grain of salt, but if Tua goes 1 I expect us to stay at 5 and take Love.
I don't have a bead on Love yet. So, I can't comment on that one. Not hearing Love ranked as the #2 QB from many.
 
this had been hypothesized by tua cultists for a while - the non-believers shook their heads...but alas, here we are

i still think cinci takes burrow fwiw ....heisman, records, championship, all starin them in the face with no "medical clearance" even needed

i don't think cinci has the cojones to toss that aside and take tua
 
russianbear said:
this had been hypothesized by tua cultists for a while - the non-believers shook their heads...but alas, here we are

i still think cinci takes burrow fwiw ....heisman, records, championship, all starin them in the face with no "medical clearance" even needed

i don't think cinci has the smarts to toss that aside and take tua
sorry...had to fix that for you.
 
