Did Tua's Clear Medical Bump Us To Burrow At Best?

Mods, kinda a Burrow and Tua thread and it's breaking news so maybe it can stay up here for a while?
Tua's hip has good blood flow so now he's basically shaken off the only wart he had. We know he was of course the top QB going into this last season. If I were a betting man, I would bet he's a Bengal. So, if we want Burrow, we'll probably need to move to 2. What are your thoughts?