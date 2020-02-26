Did Tua's Clear Medical Bump Us To Burrow At Best?

OmegaPhinsFan said: Has anything changed? I think the playing field is still the same. Herbert will be there at 5 and Miami would have to trade up to 2 to get either qb.

Tua being healthy was determined quite back in the Senior Bowl. Miami, more than likely, has fished out scenarios Click to expand...

It wasn't confirmed until team medical got hands on him this week. I'm not taking any potential multi millionaire's personal DR's report as gospel. Now we know for sure. So, yes that has changed. That was the biggest wart on Tua. The Bengals are picking #1 because they make bad decisions so anything can still happen. Question is, do they take the one year home town warrior who absorbed a pro style offense and set records or do they take Tua who did it in a pro offense as good as Burrow for much longer?