Did we get to cute by trading down?

We will probably never know the truth, but did we get to smart for our own good by trading down. I initially was a big proponent of the two trades we made to get to number 6. If the Dolphins front office was thinking of drafting Pitts or Chase, we could be out of luck (just like we were out of the Luck race by a win!). I guess a lot will depend upon what the Atlanta Falcons do with that #4 Pick. Do they take a QB, trade down for a team thirsting for a QB, or do they take Pitts or Chase. That then leaves us with the Bengals at #5. Are they going O Line or do they take the best weapon on the board Chase/Pitts.



I am crossing my fingers that we pick up Pitts because his skill set is rare. We can debate between Pitts and Chase but I think with the addition of Will Fuller, Smith and Hurns returning plus the rest of the crew, we are stocked at WR for now. If you go Best Player on the Board, I think Pitts is in the lead there. That being said, we might be tossing a coin between Waddle and Smith which I like Waddle better.