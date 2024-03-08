Did we hit our ceiling last year?

I get it. FA hasn't started and I pray we'll find equal or above average replacements for the guys we're about to lose but we're broke lol



Our OL might be worse, our defense most likely will be a lot worse.. so it all hangs on Tua's performance. Can he lead this team bc we're gonna need to depend on him a lot next year



So many questions and I'm scared we're going to be downgrading a lot of positions



Who plays center? Williams gone

Who plays guard? Hunt gone

Who's our number 2 corner? (say what you want about X but behind him, there isn't much) - X gone

Baker was wack but did you see Riley start?! Atrocious - Baker gone

Who the hell will be rushing the QB to start the season? AVG gone, Phillips and Chubb both rehabbing. holy sheet

Interior DL will be decimated with Wilkins and possibly Davis gone. Sieler was good but did he benefit from having Wilkins next to him?





but its cool bc we got a journeyman TE who has never eclipsed 600 yards or 50 catches in a season. Oh and we resigned a shitty punter



Gulp, I'm scared boys