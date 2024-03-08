 Did we hit our ceiling last year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did we hit our ceiling last year?

I get it. FA hasn't started and I pray we'll find equal or above average replacements for the guys we're about to lose but we're broke lol

Our OL might be worse, our defense most likely will be a lot worse.. so it all hangs on Tua's performance. Can he lead this team bc we're gonna need to depend on him a lot next year

So many questions and I'm scared we're going to be downgrading a lot of positions

Who plays center? Williams gone
Who plays guard? Hunt gone
Who's our number 2 corner? (say what you want about X but behind him, there isn't much) - X gone
Baker was wack but did you see Riley start?! Atrocious - Baker gone
Who the hell will be rushing the QB to start the season? AVG gone, Phillips and Chubb both rehabbing. holy sheet
Interior DL will be decimated with Wilkins and possibly Davis gone. Sieler was good but did he benefit from having Wilkins next to him?


but its cool bc we got a journeyman TE who has never eclipsed 600 yards or 50 catches in a season. Oh and we resigned a shitty punter

Gulp, I'm scared boys
 
The shitty punter should have us all scared
 
Hard to get better when you are losing top players to free agency
 
Yes how will we ever replace such a beastly 23rd ranked defense and 31st ranked oline….

Definitely peaked with that all star crew last season that couldn’t stay on the field so we ended up starting multiple old guys that didn’t play a single snap all year in the playoffs.

Build a team and keep them together on the field. It’s that simple. Even if it’s a backup or two that’s fine, doesn’t have to be the most talented group but any group that gets to gel will be better than last year. How are you supposed to build a team with chemistry with 13 different oline combination.
 
The opposite of fear is belief. We might have a bumpy year next year but who knows? I only worry when I see multiple bad decisions and I disdain the Rebuilders Waltz. Owners must give the team a real chance, at least 5 years if they are streamlining. Stability is what separates the good organizations. I believe we are moving in a positive direction for the long term.

Can we bring in a punter to camp and cut Bailey and his salary if he loses the job? Or are we still on the hook?
 
Just some of my thoughts.

The offense should be better. Year #3 in a complicated system vs year #2. Less communication issues and a young head coach who should further improve as a play caller.

Defense could be better, we've got some good young players who should improve, and a new coordinator. Also, isn't Jaelen Phillips on track to be ready by the start of the season? I don't think it's hard to add veteran pass rushers for depth.

The strength of the Shanahan system has always been getting an effective o-line with less than elite players. We were ranked #31 in pass pro last year according to some sources, surely the only way is up? I think we'll bring back Connor Williams, and possibly Hunt.
 
Hopefully this is all a bad dream about Bailey
 
Ask again after we see the final makeup of this team

Might even be improved over last year. Who knows :shrug:
 
