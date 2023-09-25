 Did We Not Learn ?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did We Not Learn ??

K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,364
Reaction score
2,301
Dolphins may be investigated for 2nd offense of tanking.
Dolphins threw the scoring record yesterday and may be penalized twice the amount of the first offense.
Dolphins may lose 2 1st Rd picks for cheating the record books.
Insane!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom