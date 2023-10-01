 Did we swap defenses with Denver? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did we swap defenses with Denver?

But but but Wilkins is sooooo goood, and with Phillips, Holland and our DC Fangio we were all full of hope! 😂😂😂😂
 
Fantasy advice: Start Allen EVERY time he plays against the Dolphins. Now whatch every media guy destroying the Dolphins and claiming the Bills as a Super Bowl winners and they may be right this time
 
We’re gonna have to acquire a front 7 impact player soon.

Too much average in defense.

But they played their best game possible, IMO. It is what it is.

Jalen Ramsey will be playing in the rematch, which is critical. Unfortunately for Buffalo, doesn’t appear Tre’Davious White won’t be.

Also, Tua needs someone with size to help him on bail outs. Would love to explore Waller from the Giants if they continue to falter.
 
Fangio not earning his money today that's for sure. Players gotta execute, but man, we aren't stopping a dadgum thing.
 
DANTODUPER said:
Doesn't help when Phillips is dinged. AVG has filled in nicely but total lack of pressure is on Fangio. He could call up a pizza delivery let alone a legit blitz. Poor.
 
