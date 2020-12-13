Didn’t see this coming...

multistage

multistage

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,221
Reaction score
1,495
Location
Northwest Iowa
I’ve been proud of this team many times.

55-17 against St. Louis. Six TDS for Griese, bench clearing when Dobler threw a cheap shot on Den Herder....

Playoff loss to San Diego. To fight back from that deficit...

Steamrolled those same guys next season....

Whip the Bears, undefeated remains...

Countless other times...

But today was a good day. Hanging with KC with a decimated team ain’t too shabby....

But what REALLY makes me happy is that the fans (yeah, you bozos) are acting like fans.

No bitching, no moaning. All hands agree that we did the best we could do with what we have.

Oh yeah, and we hung with KC.

Sure look good in those uniforms, don’t we?
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,931
Reaction score
1,576
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I was really bummed at 30-10.
Feel really good now.
We were DEPLETED at WR and RB and hung till that last few seconds.
Not too bad for Year 1 of Roster Rebuild.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom