Didn’t see this coming...

I’ve been proud of this team many times.



55-17 against St. Louis. Six TDS for Griese, bench clearing when Dobler threw a cheap shot on Den Herder....



Playoff loss to San Diego. To fight back from that deficit...



Steamrolled those same guys next season....



Whip the Bears, undefeated remains...



Countless other times...



But today was a good day. Hanging with KC with a decimated team ain’t too shabby....



But what REALLY makes me happy is that the fans (yeah, you bozos) are acting like fans.



No bitching, no moaning. All hands agree that we did the best we could do with what we have.



Oh yeah, and we hung with KC.



Sure look good in those uniforms, don’t we?