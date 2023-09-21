Didn't Watch Much This Week

jimthefin
But I do want to say that Malik Nabers looked every bit the 1st rounder he has been hyped to be.
I was impressed with both of LSU's DT's as well, Wingo has played well so far this year and Maason Smith is progressing nicely as he comes back from his ACL injury.
I saw a feature on his rehab that showed the relationship he has built with the female trainer a LSU where he was calling her "Mom". It was very endearing and makes me wants to cheer for the kid.
Wouldn't mind him being a Dolphin one bit.
