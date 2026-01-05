Die Hards time to take a break (My experience).

Speaking to all die-hard Fins fans.Before this year I have not missed a Fins game since 5th grade ( I am almost 40 years old). Would go to bw3 or bars that had Sunday Ticket. At the same time have watched every draft from 5th grade rounds 1-7. Out of State season ticket holder for years and would fly down to games with my Dad.Countless thousands of dollars spent on this dog **** organization.My son born last year his middle name is Fin for christ sake for the Dolphins‍♂I watched every game up until the Panthers game this year and said I would not watch another game until CG and McMoron were fired. Not one person believed I would miss a game. My wife said your going to watch don't kid yourself. The amount of anxiety I had missing my first game was insane. The game happened and I have to tell everyone I felt huge relief and calmness.I felt the need to make this thread as I know there are tons of fans like me. If I can do this I know others can. Take a break enjoy time with your family, friends or other hobbies. I was hopefully McMoron would be fired but classic dumbass Ross strikes again.I dont know what I am going to do next year but sharing my experience that others can hopefully feel ok taking a much needed step back until real change is made.Fins up and hopefully our suffering will end soon.Signed a battered and abused Dolphins fan.