Die Hards time to take a break (My experience).

Speaking to all die-hard Fins fans.

Before this year I have not missed a Fins game since 5th grade ( I am almost 40 years old). Would go to bw3 or bars that had Sunday Ticket. At the same time have watched every draft from 5th grade rounds 1-7. Out of State season ticket holder for years and would fly down to games with my Dad.

Countless thousands of dollars spent on this dog **** organization.

My son born last year his middle name is Fin for christ sake for the Dolphins 🤦‍♂

I watched every game up until the Panthers game this year and said I would not watch another game until CG and McMoron were fired. Not one person believed I would miss a game. My wife said your going to watch don't kid yourself. The amount of anxiety I had missing my first game was insane. The game happened and I have to tell everyone I felt huge relief and calmness.

I felt the need to make this thread as I know there are tons of fans like me. If I can do this I know others can. Take a break enjoy time with your family, friends or other hobbies. I was hopefully McMoron would be fired but classic dumbass Ross strikes again.

I dont know what I am going to do next year but sharing my experience that others can hopefully feel ok taking a much needed step back until real change is made.

Fins up and hopefully our suffering will end soon.

Signed a battered and abused Dolphins fan.
 
I've said this on this site several times, but when we lost to Tennessee in 2023, I chose not to give the Fins another penny while Grier and McDaniel were there. Not going to buy tickets. If someone gives me free tickets, I'm not going to even buy a bottle of water from Ross. I will not buy any apparel and not even pay for a streaming service to watch the Fins.
 
It's just time to move on. Ross obviously cares more about keeping his buddies around than actually winning games. Ross couldn't care less about the fanbase. No point in continuing to support a team run by that type of person.
 
Before you go send Mr Ross and this stupid org an email @ Guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com or call his one successful business The Related Company, at 212-801-1000

There has to be a way to get through to this hapless and clueless owner.
 
I’ll watch every second of every game and be locked into the entire offseason as always. That will never change. I’m a Dolphins die hard for life regardless.

But I’m done with ticket purchases and merch until REAL change happens. And I do not blame anyone for completely disconnecting. First of all that is your choice. Secondly, that choice is justified and I am envious that you’re able to do that. I wish I could.
 
Honestly, this was the year I tuned out the most. I had personal reasons for doing so as well (1 y/o daughter), but the last few years its been harder and harder to care. Sure 2022-23 brought me back into the fold. But this has been more than a decade in the making. I probably watched only about half the games this year.
 
my Bro-lo Cuyado recently dumped his once beloved Jets for the Texans

at first I thought he was being cheesy but I've rethought that position. Life is too short to waste it on teams and owners who are too dumb to give a **** about their fans and the direction of their team
 
Smart. Detaching is way to go. From nfl first. It’s prob rigged. I can’t prove it but man I win lots of money going on hunches that see where the league favors certain teams.

Then detach from dolphins.
I stopped spending money on team and don’t travel to see them. Next year no nfl ticket will be huge step . Then finheaven It’s hard to do all at once but it is smart move for me. This team isn’t going to win.

Forget winning a playoff game. They missed playoffs 19 out of 23 seasons. 4 times we made it. And two of those times were with Tua and McDaniel who are more hated on this board than gase or Philbin which I don’t get.
 
I will rest during the offeseason after

Waddle and his ovaries are traded
Achane contract talks start
Ewers named starter
New OC coordinator named
Purge the stench of #10 off the roster
Tua fires Russell Wilson stylist
Tua traded to the Birmingham Stallions
 
Last year is when I started missing some games (I was traveling) and watching them after the fact. This year I missed more and didn't bother watching them. Just so hideous.

I'll keep watching games when I'm home on Sunday Ticket, just because I like torturing myself.
total recall film GIF
 
Me too man. This was the first year I've voluntarily missed games. I'm a bit older than you. But first time ever. I've also watched games this year completely unplugged from emotion. Actually cheered against them for the draft status. I havent soent a penny on this team in 4 years. Why would i?

But in the end , it's looking like it will once again not matter.
I've hit an all time low of my fandom of this franchise ands it's literally because of one person. He is enemy number 1 in my book. He doesn't give 1 phuck about this team and actually winning.

If mcdummy is kept for next year, I will most likely find much better things to do on Sundays.
 
I tried to root for the Bucs but it didnt work becuase I wasnt really rooting for the "Bucs" I was rooting for players I liked, Evans, Baker, Vea and Bucky.

I cant switch teams, ive tried and failed but I discovered i can root for players I like. So im thinking thats gonna be my path forward. I like Mendoza, ill root for him starting next year, ill keep rooting for Baker and ill try to find other players I like. Tet McMillan is a favorite of mine so ill pull for him starting next week.

In the meantime, when it comes to the Dolphins, I dont think I can root for anything Ross touches to be successful so I may be done rooting for the Dolphins for a very long time.
 
If I were to pick another team, it would have to be locality based (Texans), I just can't do it...I'd sooner just quit the NFL altogether. Did it with MLB and NBA.
 
I have been a fan for 40 years. It is starting to sink in that I will not see a Superbowl win in my lifetime. Ross has run this into the ground and continues to be a clueless owner. He cares more about image and his personal relationships than he does about running a winning organization. He can like whoever he wants, business should come first, and the NFL and any sports league is a result driven business. His history speaks for itself. He is too gutless to fire anyone. Even when he does, it's always put it in the media as "mutually parting ways" or back when he "reassigned" Tannenbaum. Ross has no pride, no guts, zero desire to win, he never learns from past mistakes.

As long as Ross owns the team, I do not believe this team will win anything. Maybe somewhere down the line in 5 or 10 years they sniff a playoff win if they are lucky. I watch the games still, however, do not buy any new Dolphin merchandise. I do not even get mad or upset over the games anymore. I already know the outcome, which is not worth getting annoyed over anymore. It is truly sad what Ross has done to this once proud and once relevant franchise.
 
I have been a fan since 79 when we had actual coaches who knew how to coach men. I haven’t missed a game since I became a fan in 1979. It’s hard to believe but I did.

Last year when Ross retained McD and Grier I called it a throwaway season, in other words just another wasted season. I didnt put much stock into as I played more golf on Sundays and watched the game later in the day after recording it. Thats the first step of letting go.

Now that the 2025 season has ended and McD has been retained I am done. I will not watch another game or spend a dime on the Dolphins any longer. I’m in my mid 50s and who knows how much time I have left as I’m seeing friends and acquaintances pass away more often now.

Thank you Mr Ross for turning me off the Dolphins. I never thought it could ever happen. But you Mr Ross made it happen!
 
