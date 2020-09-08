Dieter beat out Karras at Center?

Did not expect that at all, I thought Dieter had a better shot to win the RG spot than the C spot. Either way, good for him, hopefully he has made serious improvements since last year. He must have to beat out Karras who is not a bad player.

BSPN often gets t he depth charts wrong. I think the more reliable information would be the Miami Dolphins website. Right now, there's a thread with a graphic tweeted by Omar Kelly (Yeah ... I know ... but its still more likely that he got it from the Dolphins than BSPN), that seems to indicate Karras is the starter.

I still have hope for Michael Deiter, even though he is a young guy who has been given up on by many on this board. But it makes no sense not to use Ted Karras if he is healthy. Karras is an NFL average OL, who knows this offense very well, has experience, is a leader (teammates voted a Captain too I believe), that should be able to plug and play while making the correct calls for this patchwork OL.

As Deiter develops, I'm sure he'll be given opportunities at OC as well as LG and RG as injuries occur. I'd say that at RG he has a lot of competition from rookies starter Solomon Kindley and fellow reserve Robert Hunt. But, at this time, I think he's more of a LG than a RG or OC, and as long as Ereck Flowers is healthy and being asked to play LG (hopefully he is never asked to play anything BUT LG, because he's horrid at OT), Deiter will not be getting a shot at LG. But, this is the NFL, and it is a Covid impacted season .... so Deiter will get his chance, it's only a matter of when.
 
Trusting ESPN makes an a** out of u and me
 
I am disappointed that Hunt did not play better. But, he is just a rook who had no OTAs, normal camp, nor preseason. I do need him to be much better by late season
 
My bad lol. What is disappointing, however, is Hunt not starting. It doesn't shock me that he needs time to adjust to the speed of the NFL after playing college ball in the sun belt whereas Kindley was an SEC guy, but I was truly hoping he'd win that RT job over Davis... If not, I assumed he'd get the RG spot over Kindley. I guess Davis and Kindley were both too good to keep off of the field. Hopefully that shows on the field in the regular season.
 
