Diff. Plus and Minus only stat that matters! Team Stat

AFC + Diff

Minus on the verge of plus

NFC + Diff Fins are playing Toughest Division

I think what makes a playoff team is the plus and minus stats. One spot left unless the colts fall apart.Miami has played the toughest NFC division and came out with a 3-1 Record. Not bad at all.The Raiders,Chargers, are the teams Miami will have to beat to make the playoffs. Not going to be easy games either. Miami is in the drivers seat right now.This game is really big for playoff contention even with the chargers record Miami is going to need this conference win and beat the Raiders-to get in. Im not really looking ahead, really just stating this game is huge and can make up for the 2 AFC loses in the beginning of the year.No come and bash meSteelers + 74.Ravens + 85Bills + 9Dolphins + 61Titans + 31Colts + 48Chiefs + 103Raider - 11Chargers - 11Seattle -L + 31Cardinals - W + 54Rams - W. + 4149rs - W +18Greenbay + 49Saints + 44Bucs + 47