Diff. Plus and Minus only stat that matters! Team Stat

I think what makes a playoff team is the plus and minus stats. One spot left unless the colts fall apart.

Miami has played the toughest NFC division and came out with a 3-1 Record. Not bad at all.

The Raiders,Chargers, are the teams Miami will have to beat to make the playoffs. Not going to be easy games either. Miami is in the drivers seat right now.

This game is really big for playoff contention even with the chargers record Miami is going to need this conference win and beat the Raiders-to get in. Im not really looking ahead, really just stating this game is huge and can make up for the 2 AFC loses in the beginning of the year.

No come and bash me:woot:

AFC + Diff
Steelers + 74.
Ravens + 85
Bills + 9
Dolphins + 61
Titans + 31
Colts + 48
Chiefs + 103

Minus on the verge of plus
Raider - 11
Chargers - 11

NFC + Diff Fins are playing Toughest Division
Seattle -L + 31
Cardinals - W + 54
Rams - W. + 41
49rs - W +18

Greenbay + 49
Saints + 44
Bucs + 47
 
Its something i always took note of. During Gase's tenure, this team was notorious for either barely winning games or getting blown out. Our point differential was not reflective of our record which is why i didnt think it was sustainable. We won games on flukes many times. Happened with the jets a number of years ago. I think they finished 8-8 but their point differential was one of the worst in the league. Jets fans thought their needle was pointing up and the following year they reverted back to what they should of been. So yeah, our point differential is definitely very encouraging
 
Just for theory, Colts still have TEN twice, GB, LV, and PIT. All Miami can do is win the game in front of them and let everything else sort itself out
 
It says rookie on your motto but it seems you are already a vet if you already know this. You could be 1000% correct but someone will always say otherwise on social media, finheaven, and life.
 
Yup, hoping the colts fall apart. The defense is tough but Rivers will probably throw up some disaster picks!
 
I lost everything is the sever change a while back, been following this site as far as i can think back.

I think 1997-98!
 
That all comes down to coaching.

I bashed Flo after the Buffalo game, but I have no problem saying I'm wrong and hes proving to be an elite head coach.

Miami struck gold at the 2 most important spots for a football team. We better enjoy this next 15 years.
 
But what if Flo gets injured?
 
It's the difference between the 49ers game and the Cardinals game.

End of the 2nd quarter against the 49ers we get two interceptions putting the offense in great territory. We only come away with 6 points. Since we completely blew them out that sequence didn't matter, though it could have cost us dearly in a close game.

Against the Cardinals if Shaq Lawson gets tackled at the 10 instead of scoring the TD, and we only come away with a FG on offense there, we lose the game. One score games can be decided on a single play. Blow outs cannot be decided on one play.
 
NFL rankings have the Cardinals 10th, not the Dolphins? We are 3 and 1 in the Cardinal's division, we have same records, and we beat them at their stadium after they had the bye week, really?????
 
