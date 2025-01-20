Difference Makers, Transformative Players

I know so many of us our feeling low about the Miami Dolphins. It doesn't help that Buffalo is in the AFC Championship game either and a strong super bowl contender.



While I've said before that 2025 feels like a transition year for Miami, a lot can change in a hurry in the NFL. We've seen that every year. A team comes from out of nowhere. Washington is a good example this season with the amazing year of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Houston two years ago with DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud.



We all know what the team needs are. That has been discussed, and it's fairly obvious as well. But who are players either in free agency, or in the draft that can be the type of difference makers that potentially make it more than a transition year?



Honestly, I haven't delved too deeply into free agency yet as many of the players currently listed will end up signing back with their teams. My hope is that Miami can nail down an upgrade at guard and safety in free agency. Trades are possible as well, and the Hill situation bears watching.



What about the draft? Here are five I think could do that at, or around, the #13 pick.



Ty Warren, TE

A former high school quarterback, Warren can catch, block, has the versatility to run the wildcat and quarterback sneaks. Pair him with Hill, Waddle, Achane and Smith and that's a nightmare matchup. He could be similar to Kelce or Kittle. I think he's that good.



James Pearce, DE

Watching KC's defense turn up the heat when the Chiefs needed to stop Houston is a reminder of how important the pass rush is. Pearce may end up being the best pass rushing end from this class, or close to it. If you don't have a franchise quarterback (about 25-28 teams), the next best thing is having a pass rush that can consistently make quarterbacks uncomfortable, force them to release ball early, make mistakes etc.



Walter Nolen, DT

Consistency can be an issue at times, but Nolen has the chance to change games in the middle. Miami definitely needs someone to pair with Zach Seiler.



Jaylen Walker, LB/DE

The ultimate chess piece type for Weaver. Walker can move around the defense and attack from anywhere. When you have Josh Allen in your division and Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson etc. in your conference, that could be a nice add. Seems like the type of player the Ravens would draft, which could make him a Weaver fit.



Malaki Starks, S

Starks is a versatile playmaker at safety, who could play nickel, and cover a tight end. He also has the lowest percentage of missed tackles in the safety class.