Dilfers article on Tua

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Tua is doing well with the talent he has around him. Can't wait to see what happens when Miami improves its offense.
Totally agree. Cant see how alot of people dont give him credit but instead they want to see stats. Thats why i like how the team is being managed, where each game is game planned differently geared to the opponent.
 
Unfortunately for me my moronic friends are not comparing Tua to Hurts. They are comparing him to Herbert and Lawrence and the kid from BYU and say that those guys are all far superior to our QB. I have to constantly hear them say "Irrelevant" whenever I bring up the Dolphins. This coming from a Cowboys fan of all people. But the friend with brains who believes in the kid from BYU is a diehard Rams fan. I'm happy with Tua now let's just go out and get him some weapons!!!
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Unfortunately for me my moronic friends are not comparing Tua to Hurts. They are comparing him to Herbert and Lawrence and the kid from BYU and say that those guys are all far superior to our QB. I have to constantly hear them say "Irrelevant" whenever I bring up the Dolphins. This coming from a Cowboys fan of all people. But the friend with brains who believes in the kid from BYU is a diehard Rams fan. I'm happy with Tua now let's just go out and get him some weapons!!!
Yea its more about the 7th paragraph rather then about the article being compared to Hurts.
 
The same Dilfer who thought Christian Hackenburg was going to be a great QB? Dilfer is obviously completly biased. He even says so. I dont really care for Dilfers opinions myself. Thats just me though. The only thing realistically any of us can do right now is look at it a game at a time and compare the situations each QB is in.
So far Tua has shown some really good and some bone head. Hurts also in a lesser example. Both could end up being very good QBs. Im willing to bet all the QBs from this draft class will be battling eachother in the playoffs for years to come.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Unfortunately for me my moronic friends are not comparing Tua to Hurts. They are comparing him to Herbert and Lawrence and the kid from BYU and say that those guys are all far superior to our QB. I have to constantly hear them say "Irrelevant" whenever I bring up the Dolphins. This coming from a Cowboys fan of all people. But the friend with brains who believes in the kid from BYU is a diehard Rams fan. I'm happy with Tua now let's just go out and get him some weapons!!!
That other friend should be more concerned with Jared Goff's garbage ass. Cost his team a SB. Goff without Sean McVay is probably a bench by the bye week type of guy.
 
Yoodakine56 said:
Hes very on point. How Tua is successful as a game manager, coming from an aggressive passer in college. Not any QB can do that... 7th and 8th paragraph down

Big difference between being a game manager and being asked to game manage

Don’t expect this to be the story next season
 
RENT said:
Big difference between being a game manager and being asked to game manage

Don’t expect this to be the story next season
Like actually to do both manage and aggressive when needed. They need him to be well rounded, especially when the team finally gets some weapons for him.
 
I think Flo wants a very smart qb that does not make mistakes, leads his team, plays within a system, yet still has the ability to lead his team down from 14 point half time lead. Tua seems to be that guy. I love that every week we have a good chance of winning every game Against KC with the Best qb in the NFL surrounded by Hill Kelce,Bell, Watkins, etc we held our own. This team should win the super bowl , needed to win against us and yet we were toe to toe with them. With our 4th or 5th best rb and our 1 wide out with our 4th or 5th best wideout starting across from him. We had no real weapons , yet we held our own and probably exposed Mahomes to his worst performance of the season.
 
The story is being written. Sooner than later the truth will be more and more obvious.

Me personally I'm hoping that truth is that Tua is indeed a excellent NFL QB and

his production will reflect accordingly. The entire O is in development, OL, RBs

WRs etc. are loaded with rookies and 1st year players. In addition, as we all

know -- we have a VERY serious draft stash (Grier being lucky again) and the

REAL inflection of this offense (and Tua) will net be evident until 2021. And

by '22 we could be at or near the very top. But --- based on the accelerated

program we've achieved in 2020 maybe we break trough next season!?

>>> seriously, pretty scary how good this team might be REAL soon!
 
Tua has done more with less. That's a sign of a good QB. He makes others around him better. Once the offense adds a few dynamic players around Tua, I think it's a safe bet the offense will become more explosive. The offense has been able to move the ball with the players they have, just lacks the explosive plays. Those long ball threats will take Tua to the next level. And the entire team should then, become a real threat.
 
