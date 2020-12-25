Dilfers article on Tua

I think Flo wants a very smart qb that does not make mistakes, leads his team, plays within a system, yet still has the ability to lead his team down from 14 point half time lead. Tua seems to be that guy. I love that every week we have a good chance of winning every game Against KC with the Best qb in the NFL surrounded by Hill Kelce,Bell, Watkins, etc we held our own. This team should win the super bowl , needed to win against us and yet we were toe to toe with them. With our 4th or 5th best rb and our 1 wide out with our 4th or 5th best wideout starting across from him. We had no real weapons , yet we held our own and probably exposed Mahomes to his worst performance of the season.