Dillon Gabriel perfect back up for us!

He's left handed quick release.Tua goes down we don't have to change the offense. And waste are 60 million wr investment.
Is he on TV right now?
I agree he would be a great backup for Tua and could eventually be his successor. Most mocks have him going in the 5th round.
You are absolutely correct about the left handed thing being a factor. I've heard multiple receivers through the years talk about how the different spin on the ball takes getting used to.
I wouldn't bet on a projected rd5 being a successor to any starting caliber QB.

Is it impossible? No, but it certainly a very low chance outlier.
If we can get this guy fir a 5th.... holy ****.
He sure doesn't look like a 5th rounder in this game tho.I wouldn't bet on a projected rd5 being a successor to any starting caliber QB.
Maybe, but I would think once you are used to it it wouldn't be an issue.You are absolutely correct about the left handed thing being a factor. I've heard multiple receivers through the years talk about how the different spin on the ball takes getting used to.
Our backup next year is not gonna be a drafted one
Yes, it's not big deal when you have a week's worth of practice but we're talking about a backup coming in during the game.Maybe, but I would think once you are used to it it wouldn't be an issue.
Tennis players and MLB hitters get used to different spins on balls and a ninety mph sliders is a hell of a lot harder to deal with than a football throw.
If Grier gets fired, you never know.Our backup next year is not gonna be a drafted one