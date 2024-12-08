 Dillon Gabriel perfect back up for us! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This idea makes too much sense for Grier to pull off.

I love the idea!
 
carpenter1024 said:
He's left handed quick release.Tua goes down we don't have to change the offense. And waste are 60 million wr investment.
I agree he would be a great backup for Tua and could eventually be his successor. Most mocks have him going in the 5th round.
 
carpenter1024 said:
You are absolutely correct about the left handed thing being a factor. I've heard multiple receivers through the years talk about how the different spin on the ball takes getting used to.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I wouldn't bet on a projected rd5 being a successor to any starting caliber QB.

Is it impossible? No, but it certainly a very low chance outlier.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
If we can get this guy fir a 5th.... holy ****.

Hes the perfect Tua backup.

I'd use the 3rd round comp pick on him... without hesitation.

I didn't realize he was left handed until reading what @carpenter1024 said.

Now I'm obsessed with the idea!
 
Mach2 said:
He sure doesn't look like a 5th rounder in this game tho.
 
BrowardDolfan said:
Maybe, but I would think once you are used to it it wouldn't be an issue.

Tennis players and MLB hitters get used to different spins on balls and a ninety mph sliders is a hell of a lot harder to deal with than a football throw.
 
Mach2 said:
Our backup next year is not gonna be a drafted one
 
Mach2 said:
Yes, it's not big deal when you have a week's worth of practice but we're talking about a backup coming in during the game.
 
EasyRider said:
If Grier gets fired, you never know.

It makes sense to have a lefty as the backup and is there even a lefty backup QB in the NFL worth picking up right now?
 
I need something to give me hope. Gabriel looks close enough to Tua, to make me think he would instantly be an upgrade over what we have..... I know thats not saying much, one of @Ray R 's great grandkids would proabably be better too.
 
