Disagree With The 3 QBs, Here Is Why

Assume Mike White is the #2, if nothing else because of experience, and the money they gave him, and Skylar's INTs in the last pre-season game.

I would have cut Skylar, and given his roster spot to someone else (who they now risk losing).

Yes I know the rules allow for the emergency 3rd QB.

Yes I know they are petrified of Tua getting hurt.

BUT I think if you are on your 3rd QB, you are probably not winning the game. We went 0 for our #2 QB last year.

My strong suspicion is Skylar would have passed through waivers, and Miami could have put him back on the practice squad. Skylar is not the type of guy that gets picked up by another team, just has not shown enough, and late to pick up a new QB that is young, and have that QB try and learn the system.

Per my point, the Pats just cut all three of their backup QBs (Zappe, Cunningham and Trace McSorley) and are likely assuming Zappe and Cunningham pass through to their practice squad. They did this to keep more positional players.

For those of you that love Skylar, I am not advocating giving up on the kid. Calculated risk. My bet is he would have made it through to the practice squad.

Even though you can have 3 QBs, you don't need to. We always used to live with 2 QBs. I would have kept the roster spot for someone else. Lets see which of the guys we cut to keep Skylar get picked up by another team.
 
I don't mind at all that the Dolphins kept three QBs. Yes, the old way was to keep only two QBs but until Tua proves that he can stay healthy all year, then absolutely keep three QBs.
 
I thought they should cut Thompson too because I didn’t think any team would claim him for their 53 man roster.

Yet with White just clearing concussion protocol. I guess they just didn’t want to take the risk of losing Thompson.
 
White's contract is 2 years for $16 million, with $8 million of that being incentives that he likely won't reach. So of the remaining $8 million (not counting the incentives) only $4.5 million is guaranteed. I'm not sure but I would guess that's actually on the low end of backup qb deals. For example Jamis Winston's 2 year deal with the Saints had $21 million guaranteed . Jarrett Stidham's deal with the Broncos was 2 years with $5 million guaranteed.
 
Sometimes things are just too simple for our geniuses in the FO. Dolphins have an injury prone QB playing behind a weak OL. More than any other team in the league, the Dolphins needed to spend big on a solid veteran QB to be the #2.

They didn't.............IMO, these people are beyond stupid. These two guys are trash, especially White, who has no chance to be successful behind this OL. The Dolphins needed to sign a scrambling QB as backup. A guy with experience seeing his pocket collapse on a regular basis.
 
The Bengals kept only two QB’s, even though Burrows missed most of his rookie season injured. He also has been out injured the entire preseason.

Jones missed games because of injury last season, but that didn’t prevent Belichick from cutting every QB but Jones.

Personally I would rather they keep a player at another position than 3 QB’s but it’s not my decision.
 
1693351508157.png
 
Exactly which QB that is sitting out there now meets the criteria you are looking for who would also be an upgrade over the backups they have now.

I’m not saying there isn’t a QB who meet. your criteria. I just don’t know if that type QB would fit the MCDaniel offense. He wants a QB who makes quick decisions and gets the ball out fast and not one that runs around in the backfield.
 
Spotters and concussion rules changed all that.

You need 3 QBs suited up on gameday.
 
Here's the thing...
If you cut the third QB, this only means you keep one guy...

So name him.

Which ONE player would you keep over Thompson?

You have until tomorrow at 4est to name him.

We'll see if YOUR guy gets claimed.
 
I think they still must like White as Tua's replacement if he goes down.
He must have shown them enough in practices that they will stick with him.

I hope they realize Thompson just cannot process the QB position quickly or correctly and move on.
 
I think the plan was/is to use White in a game if Tua goes out. If it looks like Tua would be out for an extended time they'll bring in a big name vet. I think they paid cheap for White and he's not really looked at as a starting option over and extended time frame if your team is still contending.
 
White was dirt cheap... backup QBs generally make more than we gave him.
Thompson makes even less.
 
I would point out that things are not like they used to be.

Some spotter gets a wild hair out of place and he can put a QB in concussion protocol for little to no reason just to be on the safe side.

Now, are we likely to win games with our #3? Probably not many, but what if we are in the second half with a 10pt lead (example)?

It's a lot more likely to hold on with an actual QB, then have some WR trying to hand the ball off for 3 or 4 series.

I can see both sides, but I don't think the 53rd spot is all that valuable verses the risk.
 
