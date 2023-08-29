Disagree With The 3 QBs, Here Is Why

Assume Mike White is the #2, if nothing else because of experience, and the money they gave him, and Skylar's INTs in the last pre-season game.



I would have cut Skylar, and given his roster spot to someone else (who they now risk losing).



Yes I know the rules allow for the emergency 3rd QB.



Yes I know they are petrified of Tua getting hurt.



BUT I think if you are on your 3rd QB, you are probably not winning the game. We went 0 for our #2 QB last year.



My strong suspicion is Skylar would have passed through waivers, and Miami could have put him back on the practice squad. Skylar is not the type of guy that gets picked up by another team, just has not shown enough, and late to pick up a new QB that is young, and have that QB try and learn the system.



Per my point, the Pats just cut all three of their backup QBs (Zappe, Cunningham and Trace McSorley) and are likely assuming Zappe and Cunningham pass through to their practice squad. They did this to keep more positional players.



For those of you that love Skylar, I am not advocating giving up on the kid. Calculated risk. My bet is he would have made it through to the practice squad.



Even though you can have 3 QBs, you don't need to. We always used to live with 2 QBs. I would have kept the roster spot for someone else. Lets see which of the guys we cut to keep Skylar get picked up by another team.