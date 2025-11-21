Discipline

Lamb: Missed Vegas curfew prompted benching Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he and George Pickens missed curfew Sunday, which resulted in both players missing the first series of Monday's game against the Raiders.

The Cowboys benched both their starting WRs for the first series of a Prime Time game that they desperately needed to win, because the players missed curfew. The Bills benched Keon Coleman for his disciplinary infractions, he was their 2nd rounder two years ago, and they are desperate for help at the WR position and also need the wins. The Patriots recent sat Christian Barmore for a disciplinary issue, and he is a very highly paid starter.Not once that I can remember has McDaniel sat a player for disciplinary reasons since he has been here. You can choose to believe there were no issues, but we know that is not the case and there have been all sorts of issues including consistently showing up late for meetings. If you want to argue he has done it but it was kept quiet, I find that hard to believe as well nor did I see the evidence of Tyreek or Jalen Ramsey being held out, for example. The most we got out of McDaniel was the line about the fines not working.Part of the job of a head coach is to establish a winning culture.