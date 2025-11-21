 Discipline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Discipline

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
7,711
Reaction score
13,675
Age
49
Location
san diego
The Cowboys benched both their starting WRs for the first series of a Prime Time game that they desperately needed to win, because the players missed curfew. The Bills benched Keon Coleman for his disciplinary infractions, he was their 2nd rounder two years ago, and they are desperate for help at the WR position and also need the wins. The Patriots recent sat Christian Barmore for a disciplinary issue, and he is a very highly paid starter.

Not once that I can remember has McDaniel sat a player for disciplinary reasons since he has been here. You can choose to believe there were no issues, but we know that is not the case and there have been all sorts of issues including consistently showing up late for meetings. If you want to argue he has done it but it was kept quiet, I find that hard to believe as well nor did I see the evidence of Tyreek or Jalen Ramsey being held out, for example. The most we got out of McDaniel was the line about the fines not working.

Part of the job of a head coach is to establish a winning culture.

www.espn.com

Lamb: Missed Vegas curfew prompted benching

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he and George Pickens missed curfew Sunday, which resulted in both players missing the first series of Monday's game against the Raiders.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Hopefully these next 7 games will either bury him or show that his methods will and can galvanize a team to have some consistency heading into a post season, win some big games at the end, all in year four, he really has one more chance to get it done imo.

If he doesn’t achieve at least a 9-8 record then his time should come to an end.

Talk about a fanbase being apathetic, go into next year with McDaniel and a losing record this year and don’t do a thorough GM search

If those two things happen of course I will follow the team and analyze and all that but we’re diehards on another level here.

And I will continue to boycott camp and not give them any money, no way will I subject myself to those pathetic practice methods
 
phinsforlife said:
The Cowboys benched both their starting WRs for the first series of a Prime Time game that they desperately needed to win, because the players missed curfew. The Bills benched Keon Coleman for his disciplinary infractions, he was their 2nd rounder two years ago, and they are desperate for help at the WR position and also need the wins. The Patriots recent sat Christian Barmore for a disciplinary issue, and he is a very highly paid starter.

Not once that I can remember has McDaniel sat a player for disciplinary reasons since he has been here. You can choose to believe there were no issues, but we know that is not the case and there have been all sorts of issues including consistently showing up late for meetings. If you want to argue he has done it but it was kept quiet, I find that hard to believe as well nor did I see the evidence of Tyreek or Jalen Ramsey being held out, for example. The most we got out of McDaniel was the line about the fines not working.

Part of the job of a head coach is to establish a winning culture.

www.espn.com

Lamb: Missed Vegas curfew prompted benching

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he and George Pickens missed curfew Sunday, which resulted in both players missing the first series of Monday's game against the Raiders.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Click to expand...

Correct. when we were raising our son, our philosophy was 'if there are no consequences, there are no rules.' By far, coaches with consequences use them seldom because they aren't needed. Clubmed has no consequences.
 
CaptDolphins said:
Both resulted in losses?
Click to expand...
Cowboys won, Pats won, and Bills won 1 and lost 1 I think. Teams can often do better when disciplinary action is taken. It is done for longer term reasons not short term. Good coaches are seemingly willing to sacrifice the short term, but reality is often it ends up being a short term benefit too as other players see it and respond. That is part of culture building and being a leader - really important aspect of head coach job, it is more than just the Xs and Os.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
Correct. when we were raising our son, our philosophy was 'if there are no consequences, there are no rules.' By far, coaches with consequences use them seldom because they aren't needed. Clubmed has no consequences.
Click to expand...

I’m with you and phinsforlife, and consider it be one of Mike’s biggest flaws since he’s been here.

I will always and continually believe that bad actions and behavior MUST RESULT in consequences (as you’ve said above). Same with my kids.

I don’t care how much these athletes are getting paid and they’re adults, you simply cannot let them walk all over you and get away with poor behavior. It happens once, ok. It happens more than once then it starts to become a trend.

Unacceptable.
 
Laser13 said:
I’m with you and phinsforlife, and consider it be one of Mike’s biggest flaws since he’s been here.

I will always and continually believe that bad actions and behavior MUST RESULT in consequences (as you’ve said above). Same with my kids.

I don’t care how much these athletes are getting paid and they’re adults, you simply cannot let them walk all over you and get away with poor behavior. It happens once, ok. It happens more than once then it starts to become a trend.

Unacceptable.
Click to expand...
Yeah but he is ssooo cool!
 
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
It's nice to talk about something we never see
Click to expand...
You mean like......

200.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom