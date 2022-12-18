Disgusted by the REFs!

claytonduper
In the course of the season, there will always be calls for and against us that even out by years end. However, what we have witnessed this season is terrible calls at pivotal moments. Against the Bills:
Sorry if this has been posted but I had to vent.
- On the late PI call at the most crucial moment was a very questionable call. Looking at the replay the flag was in the air already thrown before our CB even made contact with the receiver. Either it was pre-ordained to make this call or it was an illegal contact after 5 yards instead of a spot foul. The interference was very questionable, and the ball was not catchable.
- No intentional grounding by Allen when he hit his lineman in the foot??? Was he an eligible receiver?
- No pass interference on our guys when clearly their guys hit or made contact before the ball arrived? Specifically, the one to Wilson Jr.
- Countless contact downfield against Hill and Waddle not called.
- Allen's hit on the sideline was not roughing. In fact, it appeared on many replays that Roberts was trying to hold Allen up. Another questionable call but I could accept that one given the contact outside of the lines.
- What about when Tua ran and slipped head first (not attempting to slide) and slid for 2-3 yards before anyone touched him. Why is the ball not marked where he was touched and not where he fell?
Tua and Mostert came to play. This game is not on Tua. Very poor officiating at pivotal moments changed the game.
