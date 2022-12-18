Disgusted by the REFs!

claytonduper said:



On the late PI call at the most crucial moment was a very questionable call. Looking at the replay the flag was in the air already thrown before our CB even made contact with the receiver. Either it was pre-ordained to make this call or it was an illegal contact after 5 yards instead of a spot foul. The interference was very questionable, and the ball was not catchable.

No intentional grounding by Allen when he hit his lineman in the foot??? Was he an eligible receiver?

No pass interference on our guys when clearly their guys hit or made contact before the ball arrived? Specifically, the one to Wilson Jr.

Countless contact downfield against Hill and Waddle not called.

Allen's hit on the sideline was not roughing. In fact, it appeared on many replays that Roberts was trying to hold Allen up. Another questionable call but I could accept that one given the contact outside of the lines.

What about when Tua ran and slipped head first (not attempting to slide) and slid for 2-3 yards before anyone touched him. Why is the ball not marked where he was touched and not where he fell? I am not going to question our coaching decisions in hindsight. We probably should have ran the ball more on 3rd and short and when the snow began to fall. However, the strength of our team has always been our receivers and until this game we struggled running for short yardage.



Tua and Mostert came to play. This game is not on Tua. Very poor officiating at pivotal moments changed the game.



Sorry if this has been posted but I had to vent. In the course of the season, there will always be calls for and against us that even out by years end. However, what we have witnessed this season is terrible calls at pivotal moments. Against the Bills:

Agree with everything but I understand the roughing on Robert’s. The last PI was total bullshit since they had let buffalo mug our receivers. After one play Tyreek hills shoulder pads were outside his jersey and no call.. how can the refs actually meet to discuss the intentional grounding and then not call it.. why?I said it in another thread but I guess we will get another apology from the league this week. Not a huge conspiracy guy but it does seem like the league wants certain teams in the playoffs.Yes we should’ve run the ball on all those 3rd and 2 but if we convert we “might “ be praising MM on what a great call it was to be aggressive and throw the ball and play to win especially when Buffalo was selling out to stop the run. Still pissed, they are showing game on nfln now but I won’t watch it. I wilGet pissed off againOnly saving grace is I think we have a chance to win our remaining games playing like we did last nightIf we can’t beat the pats and jets (at least), we don’t belong in the playoffs anyway.