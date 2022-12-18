 Disgusted by the REFs! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Disgusted by the REFs!

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,205
Reaction score
2,538
In the course of the season, there will always be calls for and against us that even out by years end. However, what we have witnessed this season is terrible calls at pivotal moments. Against the Bills:

  • On the late PI call at the most crucial moment was a very questionable call. Looking at the replay the flag was in the air already thrown before our CB even made contact with the receiver. Either it was pre-ordained to make this call or it was an illegal contact after 5 yards instead of a spot foul. The interference was very questionable, and the ball was not catchable.
  • No intentional grounding by Allen when he hit his lineman in the foot??? Was he an eligible receiver?
  • No pass interference on our guys when clearly their guys hit or made contact before the ball arrived? Specifically, the one to Wilson Jr.
  • Countless contact downfield against Hill and Waddle not called.
  • Allen's hit on the sideline was not roughing. In fact, it appeared on many replays that Roberts was trying to hold Allen up. Another questionable call but I could accept that one given the contact outside of the lines.
  • What about when Tua ran and slipped head first (not attempting to slide) and slid for 2-3 yards before anyone touched him. Why is the ball not marked where he was touched and not where he fell?
I am not going to question our coaching decisions in hindsight. We probably should have ran the ball more on 3rd and short and when the snow began to fall. However, the strength of our team has always been our receivers and until this game we struggled running for short yardage.

Tua and Mostert came to play. This game is not on Tua. Very poor officiating at pivotal moments changed the game.

Sorry if this has been posted but I had to vent.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,968
Reaction score
5,554
Age
32
Location
CT
That PI makes me not want to watch anymore. NFL is a joke. It might of been a penalty, still not sure of PI maybe a hold either way you don’t call that after letting them be physical all game. It was a tie game not like one team was losing and driving, in a tie you let them play especially after what occurred all game. In of the day if we don’t let them score before half or sherfield holds that easy td then we aren’t worrying about the refs. With that said they played very well, it sucks losing 3 straight however all 3 were tough games and all 3 had maybe a play or two that could of changed the outcome to a win for us. Just need to win 2 out of 3 sneak into the playoffs and correct and execute those little things that could of made a difference.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,355
Reaction score
12,305
Location
Ft. Myers
Letting our players get mugged all game without flags and then throwing PI and holding flags against us for similar infractions at KEY moments late in the game is inexcusable.

What is/is not flag worthy on the opening drive should be called exactly the same throughout the entire game.

I dont care how they call it, just be consistent. This is my main gripe.
 
D

DolphinBird

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
83
Reaction score
165
I am sure they did not want to get hit in the head with any more snowballs. Seriously the Bills fan base is a disgrace. They could have injured a ref or ANY player on EITHER team.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,198
Reaction score
2,192
Agree with everything but I understand the roughing on Robert’s. The last PI was total bullshit since they had let buffalo mug our receivers. After one play Tyreek hills shoulder pads were outside his jersey and no call.. how can the refs actually meet to discuss the intentional grounding and then not call it.. why?
I said it in another thread but I guess we will get another apology from the league this week. Not a huge conspiracy guy but it does seem like the league wants certain teams in the playoffs.

Yes we should’ve run the ball on all those 3rd and 2 but if we convert we “might “ be praising MM on what a great call it was to be aggressive and throw the ball and play to win especially when Buffalo was selling out to stop the run. Still pissed, they are showing game on nfln now but I won’t watch it. I wil
Get pissed off again
Only saving grace is I think we have a chance to win our remaining games playing like we did last night
If we can’t beat the pats and jets (at least), we don’t belong in the playoffs anyway.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,975
Reaction score
5,422
DolphinBird said:
I am sure they did not want to get hit in the head with any more snowballs. Seriously the Bills fan base is a disgrace. They could have injured a ref or ANY player on EITHER team.
That’s on the refs as much or more than the fans. Fans are idiots. If nobody’s doing anything about it, why wouldn’t fans throw snowballs?

The refs should’ve called a personal foul when there were dozens of snowballs coming down and legitimately impacting play on that one red zone drive. Then they should’ve called another every single time a snowball touched the field.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,205
Reaction score
2,538
On a positive note, Tua demonstrated he can play in cold weather conditions. It will not get any more hostile than it was last night. His receivers failed him in the first half otherwise he would have had excellent stats. We were not given much of a chance entering the game. We showed that we can compete with the big boys and should have won. Poor officiating changed the game. WE WILL BE BACK TO BUFFALO.
 
