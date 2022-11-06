Division is up for grabs!

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Bills are 6-2 now! Half game ahead!
That’s a dick comment.With Christian Wilkins we should be the favorite to grab it.
Lol Pats beat Jets last weekRight now the Jets have the drivers seat! They've beat us and the Bills and likely will beat the Patriots too..
Kind of like some will never see Tua without seeing a weak arm, I'll never see Allen as not having that confused high school QB in him from time to time. Kind of how Brett Favre could never escape being Brett Favre. Allen is really, really good, but when he loses its usually because of some boneheadedness and him losing composure.Josh Allen is scary good, but that dude does so many bonehead things at times that it's going to cost them in a key moment.