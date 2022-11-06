 Division is up for grabs! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Division is up for grabs!

Nawledge

Nawledge

Jets are a big surprise this season...i dont think zack wilsons very good but theyre winning, im sure noone gave them a chance in hell of beating buffalo today

allen killed them with his legs first half and they adjusted unlike us against chicago
 
Sirspud

People get so fixated on the division and don't realize its the wild card competitors that we probably need to focus on. It doesn't matter whether us or the other teams in the mix win a beauty contest, you don't have be a better team than others in the mix to make the playoffs, you just have to win more games.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

Josh Allen is scary good, but that dude does so many bonehead things at times that it's going to cost them in a key moment.
 
Sirspud

Lilseb561 said:
Josh Allen is scary good, but that dude does so many bonehead things at times that it's going to cost them in a key moment.
Kind of like some will never see Tua without seeing a weak arm, I'll never see Allen as not having that confused high school QB in him from time to time. Kind of how Brett Favre could never escape being Brett Favre. Allen is really, really good, but when he loses its usually because of some boneheadedness and him losing composure.

Bills have also been so good going on 3 years now that they don't play that many games down to the wire, and consequently they don't always handled adversity well.
 
