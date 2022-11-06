Division is up for grabs!

Lilseb561 said: Josh Allen is scary good, but that dude does so many bonehead things at times that it's going to cost them in a key moment. Click to expand...

Kind of like some will never see Tua without seeing a weak arm, I'll never see Allen as not having that confused high school QB in him from time to time. Kind of how Brett Favre could never escape being Brett Favre. Allen is really, really good, but when he loses its usually because of some boneheadedness and him losing composure.Bills have also been so good going on 3 years now that they don't play that many games down to the wire, and consequently they don't always handled adversity well.