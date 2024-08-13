Dj's camp report 8/13

A few notes and observations from yesterday and Today.



first play of scrimmage yesterday, #58 Bolton shoots the gap for TFL. This was one of the few plays was at full speed, you can always tell when someone makes a good play regardless of tempo by the reaction of coaches and players.



Yesterday, This dude Zeke is making calls on the 2nd team at mike, he was an edge player in college, more about him later.



Tua made a pretty throw with excellent speed to the far pylon, rolling to his right, throwing to the left pylon for 6, they are consciously stretching the field with his arm, because arm strength has improved imo, because he's changing the math on his body fat ratio and is in better condition, more on that later.



Tua made a nice juke on a free runner yesterday from the pocket, he can hit the brakes much quicker now because of the obvious.



yesterday after practice Zack Sieler worked with #98 Harris on some stuff, kind of coincides with latest depth chart, that dude might make the 53.



Chop has an interesting physique, long torso, thin waist, broad shoulders, kid doesn't have a lot of fat on the body, if any.



The dline drill where they continue to drive the dummy into the ground with their feet is back..never seen it before and is funny to watch, some guys look like their humpin the dummy lol.



Holland and Poyer off to the side working with their coaches away from everyone. Good stuff.



Something in warmups that is new for Tua, is 35 yards throws to the goal line, every practice that's his mark.



Tua also working on roll outs to the left, he really looks comfortable and you can see he's cutting the angle when he rolls so he's not drifting and he's using full speed to get to the mark, looks so good doing so at this weight.



It looks like Zeke and Tindall are in a battle.



First play of scrimmage today, Poyer recognizes his key and bursts through the line for a tfl.



Mostert, so smooth so damn good, just the way he glides on the outside zone, I expect another big year at 32..He's really a great player y'all.



Patrick Paul no likey guardian helmet.



Skylar gets most of 2nd team reps, had a nice practice imo.



Weavers defense continues to look choregraphed



That int by Tua where the ball went up in the air and was picked, was not his fault, like I said in the thread that route has to have the receiver break in very sharply and it wasn't, the receiver needs to extend to shield the dback and it wasn't. it is not an easy catch as it requires extreme focus and skill.



Tua throws this ball with perfect timing and pace so when you make that break you have to be prepared to do all those things I mentioned while worrying about getting killed.



Tua continuing to drive the ball today with pace, not his best practice as I saw some panic going through reads and then ultimately making in in-accurate throw at the last second, he made a handful of off throws today.



Good protection today by the line.



Chop put a couple folks in the chop shop but what else is new.



Patrick Paul did get beat clean in full speed scrimmage by #47, new guy, Wyatt ray, welcome man, nice inside move, Paul tried to beat him to the spot on a pass rush set, the kid deeked him out and went inside, clean.



That long pass to Reek from Skylar was nice, reek just out ran the field crossing the entire field deep, protection was there to allow the route to happen and Skylar hit it.



This Zeke kid sure is a loner, all the time, by himself, pretty intense.



Lot of quick pop pass tuff today. some good some bad by Tua. He likes to drift away sometimes to throw it, I think he has to to get it over the line, because he's throwing so close to the LOS if he were to plant his feet he wouldn't be able to make the pass, too much traffic. big play when it works, little risky though.



couple more rollouts to Smythe. Tua is moving smoothly with good angles on these rollouts, either side works too.



Ill give Sanders credit for the catch of the day, he ran the bread and butter deep in route from Skylar, elevated, took the shot, and came down with it, excellent throw as Skylar had to fit that throw. but it doesn't really matter, Sanders is gone.



Tua had some silly throws today, 3 picks imo.



Poyer jumps the pop pass, but at this point the defense knows its coming, this is why I don't worry about Tua if he has a bad practice. when calculating the play calls its a whole different ball game, I learned that last year at san diego.



My first time seeing the intellect of Calais Cambell. So the defense was completely fooled by the screen set up, it was gonna be a big play, not sure how CC saw it but I watched him leave his mark at d tackle immediately and get to the mark of the running back, he was there as soon as the back caught the ball, dead play son, get back to the huddle..



JP made a play for tfl, coming off the edge.



A Cameron Goode and Chubb sighting, they were having a good time rootin on their teammates.



That Jonuu end around, lets just call it a mind **** for the defense, at the snap there must of been three guys in motion in the backfield, defense didn't have a clue.



even though it wasn't the best practice for Tua two things stood out that bode well for his ceiling and winning games.



The quickness of feet and pace on throws has improved, this was a huge missing piece last year that can now be game planned in.



I'm hearing a lot from Tua and Mcdaniel about how he will run if that's what the team needs him to do, and hearing from the coach how it opens his playbook with that ability to roll and boot, it's finally great to hear that Tua realizes this component of his game.